New Zealand International Convention Centre Fire Investigation Report

SkyCity Entertainment Group Limited confirms it has received a copy of the Fire Investigation Report prepared by Fire and Emergency New Zealand (“FENZ”) in relation to the significant fire that broke out on 22 October 2019 at the New Zealand International Convention Centre (“NZICC”).

Graeme Stephens, CEO of SkyCity Entertainment Group, says the SkyCity team welcomes the report.

“We thank FENZ for completing and releasing its report into the cause and origin of the NZICC fire and we are now reviewing these findings. We remain committed to the NZICC project and we look forward to works recommencing safely on the site,” says Mr Stephens.

