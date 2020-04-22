Resilience App For Leaders Around The Globe Launched By NZ Company

With Covid-19 threatening the livelihood of corporations around the world, a New Zealand company has launched a business-focused resilience resource for leaders and employees to help them thrive, even through the challenging times ahead.

The resource, called Kite Support, has been launched by The Kite Program. Delivered via an app, the resource contains expert, practical information to support personal and social wellbeing, leadership, and new ways of working.

Since it entered the market on Monday 30th March, Kite Support has been picked up by companies in New Zealand, Australia, the UK and the USA.

Hannah Hardy-Jones, founder and CEO of The Kite Program says, “This is an unprecedented time for business around the globe and leaders are in unchartered territory when it comes to managing and supporting their people through this time. Many employees are working from home and juggling work and family and they too need practical and accessible tools to tackle the variety of challenges that Covid-19 poses.”

“We recognise there is support out there in terms of general mental health, but leaders and employees need specific resilience and professional development to navigate the recovery of Covid-19. With talk of a recession, now more than ever, workers need helpful, easy-to-access business-related resources to get through this challenging and uncertain time.”

Kite Support is based on the concept of microlearning with small bite sized activities delivered each day to ensure it is not overwhelming for the user, and to ensure they can easily put the learning into practice. Kite Support includes 27, five-day modules called ‘kites’, which equates to over 30 working- weeks’ worth of content. The kites can be started in any order and at the user’s own pace. Each day users receive evidence-based and practical information with links to additional resources. Content is continually added to meet business challenges as they unfold.

Kite Support topics are defined into four groups. These include personal wellbeing such as coping with isolation and stress, social wellbeing topics such as managing relationships and keeping connected with colleagues, leadership topics such as managing wellbeing and leading through adversity and new ways of working topics such as innovation in times of stress and coping with job loss.

Hardy-Jones, an HR professional, founded The Kite Program two years ago when she launched her first product, Kite for Mums. An app to support the wellbeing and resilience of mothers of all stages, Kite for Mums still makes a huge impact on mums around the world. Based on Hardy-Jones’ business experience and lessons learned from Kite for Mums, Kite for Business was launched in 2019 enabling organisations to create their own tailored Kite app for their workplace.

“Having suffered from serious mental health issues after the birth of my daughter six years ago, I started seeking practical solutions to address the new reality I was faced with and struggled to find any. The Kite Program was born from that desire to support others with evidence-based solutions, whether that be mothers or employees. Now that we are facing new challenges as a whole society with Covid-19, with Kite for Business, we were able to make a difference and began creating Kite Support as quickly as we could,” says Hardy-Jones.

Alongside Hardy-Jones, the expert team involved in the creation of Kite Support are Sarah McGuiness - CEO and Founder of corporate wellbeing consultancy My Health Revolution, Kathryn Jackson - resilience expert and author, Prof Brian Dolan OBE - health expert and voted one of the UK’s NHS most influential people of all time, and Rhonda D’Ambrosio - a growth mindset expert based in London.

A range of other qualified professionals have also been involved in the development of content. The team are all highly skilled and experienced in growing the confidence of businesses to navigate and grow from extreme circumstances.

Seeing the need for Kite Support, but also understanding the financial strain many are under, the Kite Support team wanted to ensure the app was accessible and affordable. Individuals and businesses can purchase yearly subscriptions at a 90% discount for $9.99 (NZD) per person, due to these unprecedented circumstances. The Kite Support app is distributed through the My Health Revolution website, with their team also providing customer service support to clients and additional strategic support.

“This is about getting business support to those who need it. There is an abundance of information being released across all channels which can be very overwhelming for people. Kite Support is a personal and calming resource that encourages the user to implement new skills effectively, away from the buzz of social media and the news, and of course to be successful during this challenging time,” says Hardy-Jones.

About Kite Support: Kite Support is a business resource to grow skills and build confidence. Those who are concerned about their mental health or the wellbeing of others should seek professional help or use a mental health app such as those released by the Government recently.

Kite Support is available for purchase at: www.kitesupportapp.com

