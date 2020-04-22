Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Business Associations Urge Auckland Council To Devise Better Response To Covid-19

Wednesday, 22 April 2020, 1:28 pm
Press Release: Newmarket Business Association

The impact of the recent Level 4 lockdown and the slow, indefinite transition back to the ‘new normal’ has been extensively covered in the media. Businesses on every level are being affected. While SMEs especially in the retail, tourism and hospitality sectors are the most vulnerable, the impact scales back to larger businesses and property owners.

Newmarket & Parnell are uncertain as to the full extent of the fall out on their respective town centres, but anticipate a number of businesses will not re-open. Cheryl Adamson, GM of Parnell Business Association said ”property owners could find themselves with vacant sites, not only as a result of closures, but also reduced demand for retail, and commercial office space.”

While acknowledging that central government has come up with a raft of measures to assist business, Adamson added “the ongoing restrictions on bricks and mortar retailers and hospitality providers means each passing day will be the end of the line for some.”

The government ‘s response will never be able to do enough to keep everyone afloat, but a large number of jobs will be saved. Unemployment can still be expected to nudge into the double digits though. July looks to be the month when reality will sink in for many businesses, those who claimed the wage subsidy will then need to determine the viability of their future – the same month new local body rates increases are scheduled to kick in.

Mark Knoff-Thomas, CEO of Newmarket Business Association commented “Auckland Council needs to take a close look at what more they can do. For example, should they remove their self-imposed debt to revenue cap, borrow more, and cancel any proposed rates increases? Yes, very likely. Everything must be re-considered at this extraordinary time. The last thing businesses and property owners need right now is any further financial pressure.”

In light of the current economic climate both the Newmarket and Parnell Business Association have decided to voluntarily postpone the additional increases in their respective targeted rates (due to be implemented from July) that were approved at their AGMs in 2019.

Mark Knoff-Thomas & Cheryl Adamson

Newmarket & Parnell Business Associations

About the Newmarket Business Association

The Newmarket Business Association was incorporated in 1937. It is one of the largest business associations of its type in New Zealand. The association delivers strategies to promote the precinct and advocates on behalf of all the business sectors within the defined boundary.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Newmarket Business Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 