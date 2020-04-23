Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pete’s Natural adds hand sanitiser production to its line

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 11:56 am
Press Release: Pete's Natural

Pete’s Natural supports community by adding hand sanitiser production to its line



Motueka business Pete’s Natural has stepped up to the plate for its community by converting its manufacturing plant to produce hand sanitiser.

“We started making the hand sanitiser about four weeks ago because we saw the need in the community,” says Pete’s Natural co-owner Marleen Suy.

The sanitiser is made with 70% alcohol, in line with World Health Organisation guidance and is sold at New World and Fresh Choice, pharmacies and Trade Me, and customers can add a hand sanitiser to their online Pete’s Natural drinks order. The 50ml bottles have an RRP of $9.00.

“We also get calls from doctors’ offices to see if we can supply,” says Suy. “We are also able to supply larger quantities, including five litre and 20 litre containers to medical practices, the hospital, police, NZ Post, couriers and others.”

“The 50ml bottles are handy to keep in the car, in your purse, or in your pocket. This is where people need it most. At home people should wash their hands thoroughly with warm water and soap as the Ministry of Health advises.”

Pete’s Natural’s online store remains open and couriers are still delivering Pete’s Natural products as they are considered essential as part of the food and beverage category.

“We have been providing our range as normal to supermarkets throughout lockdown level 4 and this won’t change at level 3,” says Suy. “Our warehouse is fully stocked and since cafés and bakeries are closed at this time we have plenty of supply available.”

“Once the demand for hand sanitiser is back to normal levels it will only take a day or two for us to switch back to normal production. But in the meantime we are very happy to help meet our community’s need for hand sanitiser at a time which is so stressful for so many.”

For more information go to www.petesnatural.co.nz


© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Pete's Natural on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Elevate NZ: Venture Fund To Lift Productivity

The Government’s new $300 million venture capital fund - announced in last year’s Budget – is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealand's productivity requires well-functioning ... More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Case Confirmed In NZ – Expert Reaction

After spreading across the globe for months, the first case of COVID-19 has been reported in New Zealand. The Ministry of Health says the risk of a community outbreak is low, due to their preparedness and the high awareness of the disease. The Science ... More>>

ALSO:

Agriculture: New Legislation To Boost Organics

New organics legislation will boost consumer confidence and help grow an innovative sector, says Food Safety Minister Damien O’Connor. “The Organics Product Bill, introduced to Parliament this week, aims to increase consumer confidence when purchasing ... More>>

ALSO:

Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 