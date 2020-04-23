Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

A Welcome Hand Up For Local Content

Thursday, 23 April 2020, 12:59 pm
Press Release: NZ On Air

NZ On Air welcomes today’s announcement by Minister of Broadcasting, Communications and Digital Media Hon. Kris Faafoi of some immediate relief for local media platforms struggling with the sharp downturn in advertising revenue due to Covid-19.

Among a raft of measures Min. Faafoi has announced is up to $16.5m top up of NZ On Air funds so that the agency can reduce by 80% the required platform contributions (formerly known as the broadcast licence fee) for new local content.

“The impact of this simple intervention cannot be underestimated. It means local platforms have more affordable access to new content, which means audiences will continue to enjoy local stories on our screens,” said NZ On Air CEO Cameron Harland.

“It was clear to us that the platforms really needed this break on the platform contributions to help them through this tough period,” Mr Harland continued.

Without the top up funding, NZ On Air would have had to reduce the number of productions funded by the quantum of the reduction in platform contributions. This would have meant less local content on screens, and less work for the local screen production sector.

NZ On Air will advise the industry shortly on the details of how the reduced platform contribution will work for the upcoming funding rounds.

