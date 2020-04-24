Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New NZ Meat Workers Union National Secretary Faces Challenges Of COVID 19

Friday, 24 April 2020, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Council of Trade Unions

Circulated on behalf of the Meat Workers Union

New National Secretary Daryl Carran of the 20,000 strong NZ Meat Workers Union (MWU) officially takes up his role today.

Daryl replaces the former secretary, Graham Cooke, after an election in March and comes into office today in one of the most challenging times of the NZ meat industry in recent times.

Daryl has 45 years of experience in the meat industry, starting from the "shop" floor and moving up through the ranks. He has been the President of the Otago Southland Branch of the MWU for many years and is well known for his relentless pursuit of fair breaks for workers and the right of workers to join unions.

Daryl says that the challenge of COVID 19 is requiring a more mature dialogue between the union and companies.

"At a time when meat workers are among essential service workers and we rely on them to help keep food on our tables, meat workers’ voices have never been more important.

"We are in daily discussions with companies, the Meat Industry Association and government ministers about how this can be safely achieved, particularly as we move to Level 3.

"Our job is to reflect our members’ concerns and ensure we can answer their questions. Understandably there is a lot of fear and disquiet. As their union and trusted advocate we need to work together with companies and the government to ensure that any changes are understood and collaborated on with clear and united communication" says Daryl.

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 