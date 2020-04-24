Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Global Design Supplying PPE For Businesses Resuming Under Alert Level 3

Friday, 24 April 2020, 4:02 pm
Press Release: Global Design and Production

Global Design and Production are now distributing their range of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to businesses throughout New Zealand.

The Matakana-based industrial design and manufacturing company have recently increased their production of PPE to keep up with the increased demand caused by Covid-19. With hundreds of thousands of Kiwis returning to their workplaces next week under alert level 3, the need for PPE is greater than ever.

“There’s been a well-publicized global short-fall of PPE due to the Covid-19 outbreak”, explains Global Design and Production CEO, Paul Russell. “We knew kiwi businesses would need access to quality PPE products in order to start operating again”.

The company were producing PPE before the outbreak, distributing their range of FDA approved medical facemasks, face shields and hand sanitiser to large primary industry clients throughout the country.

“The sudden spike in demand for PPE has seen an unfortunate rise in shoddy products and price gouging”, says Russell. “Local businesses deserve access to competitively priced, high quality PPE to ensure worker safety. We have increased our production to provide this”.

Global Design and Production can fulfil high-volume orders of PPE and can customise the product specifically for a company’s health and safety needs.

With the use of Personal Protective Equipment becoming the new normal throughout the country, Russell expects more businesses to adopt the product in additional to social distancing efforts.

The range of PPE products can be purchased upon enquiry through the Global Design and Production website or by calling 0800 GDP TEAM.

