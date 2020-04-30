Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Binhai Investment Introduces Sinopec Great Wall Gas As Strategic Investor, Which Holds 29.99% Equity

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 7:06 am
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Binhai Investment Company Limited ("Binhai Investment" or the "Company", stock code: 2886.HK) is pleased to announce that Company (as issuer) entered into the Subscription Agreement with Sinopec Great Wall Gas Investment Co., Ltd ("Great Wall Gas", as subscriber). The subscriber agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 178 million Subscription Shares, at the subscription Price of HK$1.33. The Subscription Shares represent approximately 13.14% of the issued share capital of the Company as enlarged by allotment and issue of the Subscription shares.

On the same day, TEDA Hong Kong Property Company Limited ("TEDA HK", as vendor), being the controlling shareholder of the Company, and Great Wall Gas(as purchaser) entered into the Share Purchase Agreement. The purchaser agreed to purchase, an aggregate of 228 million Sale Shares at the Sale Price, which is the same as the Subscription Price. The Sale Shares represent approximately 16.85%. Immediately after completion of the Subscription and the Disposal, TEDA HK, a controlling shareholder of the Company, holds 35.43% equity and Great Wall Gas holds 29.99% equity as second largest shareholder. Great Wall Gas is the only platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of Sinopec Corporation, which is engaged in natural gas terminal utilization investment. Its main investment scope includes, but is not limited to, the investment and operation of clean energy projects such as natural gas pipeline, natural gas distributed energy and urban gas.

Binhai Investment considers that the company focuses on the construction of gas pipeline networks, gas sales and installation services, Sinopec Corp and its subsidiaries have access to petroleum and natural gas resources. Therefore, it is expected that by introducing Great Wall Gas as a strategic investor of the Company, both sides will achieve supply chain synergy. To solidify further business cooperation, the Group may conduct further negotiations with Sinopec Corp and/or its subsidiaries and enter into further business agreements with them in the future.

About Binhai Investment Company Limited (Stock Code: 2886.HK)
Binhai Investment Company Limited is principally engaged in investments in the construction and operation of gas pipeline networks, provision of gas construction and installation service, supply and provision of gas, and sale of liquefied petroleum gas in the PRC. The Company listed on the main board in Hong Kong on 11 February 2014 (Stock Code: 2886), the Company's controlling shareholder is Tianjin TEDA Investment Holding Co. Ltd. As one of the earliest foreign-funded enterprises participating in the public utilities industry in the PRC, the Company is committed to aligning with the national policy of the PRC in providing clean energy for the commercial and industrial users and urban citizens, also developing the gas market in mainland China. Leveraging on the Company's long experience in the industry, safe and trustworthy service quality, professional expertise as well as the close relationship with the local government, Binhai Investment has a coverage of gas business that encompasses seven provinces and two municipalities across the PRC. With the benefits of the abundant resources in Tianjin, the economic center in Bohai Rim area, and leveraging on the rapid development in Binhai New Area, the Company ties in with the thriving development in Binhai New area with a brand new image to strengthen its principal operation, gas business and expand business scale. For detailed information of the Company, please visit the website of the Company at http://www.binhaiinv.com/.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 