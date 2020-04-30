Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Is Celebrating Its 80th Birthday Today

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 9:36 am
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Despite recent turbulence experienced by the aviation industry, in its video 80 years of Air New Zealand, the airline takes a moment to reflect on some of the special memories it’s shared with customers both at home and abroad over the past eight decades.

Since its first TEAL flight to Sydney, a nine-hour journey using a Short S30 flying boat on 30 April 1940, Air New Zealand has connected Kiwis and their products with the world. The airline has also played a key role representing New Zealand on the world stage with its world class service delivery, operational excellence, passion for innovation with its safety videos and products like the SkyCouch, and commitment to sustainability.

Chief Marketing and Customer Officer Mike Tod says the 80th anniversary birthday is a time to reflect on milestones and thank New Zealanders for their continued support of the airline, which has been named best in the world on numerous occasions.

“While this birthday sees the airline operating in some of the most extraordinary circumstances in its 80-year history, the heart and passion of our people remain as strong as it was on that historic first day of operation,” Mr Tod says.

“The Kiwi can-do spirit is woven into everything we do and we look forward to building on the legacy of the past 80 years as we open a new chapter in our airline’s history and begin the rebuilding process after the severe impact of Covid-19.”

Air New Zealand General Manager Global Brand and Content Marketing Jodi Williams says the airline’s video released today, The Story of the Koru, expresses the true meaning of exploration and what it means to be a Kiwi abroad.

“New Zealanders are intrepid explorers, and people often tell me it’s the Koru and the “kia ora” they experience when they step onboard our aircraft that makes them feel like they’re already home. Over the years the people, destinations and aircraft may have changed, but the Air New Zealand Koru remains constant.

“The koru is symbolic of new life and new beginnings, and now is more important than ever to be reminded of how resilient we are as a business and as a nation – to continue to regenerate and bring new life to how we travel and connect with each other.”

Air New Zealand – 80 years of trivia:

