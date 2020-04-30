Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Four Dairy Women’s Network Regional Leader Finalists

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 11:51 am
Press Release: Dairy Women's Network

Grassroots dairy farming leadership efforts from throughout New Zealand are represented by the four finalists in the Dairy Women’s Network new DWN Regional Leader of the Year award.

The finalists are spread from the north of the North Island where Sue Skelton is farming south west of Whangarei near Waiotira to Jessica Goodwright who is sharemilking in Drummond in Central Southland.

Mid-Canterbury farmer and personal development coach Tania Burrows and North Canterbury contract milker Rebecca Green are the other two finalists that represent over 70 volunteer Dairy Women’s Network Regional Leaders spread throughout the country.

“Our Regional Leaders provide such a vital point of contact for farmers as they organise, host and promote regional events all over New Zealand aimed at providing our communities with informative and relevant knowledge to enhance themselves, their business and the dairy industry,” Dairy Women’s Network CEO Jules Benton said.

“We needed to acknowledge their efforts and celebrate their leadership in their community so developed the inaugural Dairy Women’s Network DWN Regional Leader of the Year award which is supported by insurance brokers Crombie Lockwood.”

“We are really impressed with the four finalists. They are all passionate about leadership in the dairy industry, encompass the values of Dairy Women’s Network, are good representatives for the network and are viewed as a go to person for connection in their community.”

Head of Key Partnerships for Crombie Lockwood David Rayner said that being involved as a sponsor and judge of the awards gave him the opportunity to understand much more about the amazing achievements of the nominated Regional Leaders.

“The passion that they have for their roles and the many different contributions that they make on farm and to DWN and the wider community is incredible,” he said.” We are proud to be involved in this award to recognise these achievements.”

The 2020 DWN Regional Leader of the Year award will receive registration for the New Zealand Women’s Leadership Symposium in Auckland in late September that includes travel and accommodation and two mentoring sessions to support them on their leadership journey or goals.

The winner will be announced early next month.

