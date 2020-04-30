Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

.nz Usage Surges During COVID-19 Level 4

Thursday, 30 April 2020, 12:37 pm
Press Release: Internet NZ

InternetNZ today reveals that New Zealanders are using .nz domain names more than ever before during the past weeks of level 4 lockdown.

Domain Name System (DNS) activity, which measures requests for .nz domain names, has seen consistent increases week on week of 5 to 7% since the lockdown started.

DNS is an essential component of the Internet that converts names you can remember (internetnz.nz) into numbers a computer understands.

Some sites saw dramatic increases, such as Government domain names, which have seen a 40% increase in traffic compared to before the nationwide lockdown.

Covid19.govt.nz was added to the register around 16 March. Spikes in traffic to this site align with the Government’s 1pm press conferences.

InternetNZ Chief Executive, Jordan Carter, says it’s a fantastic example of using a website as a hub of useful information.

"Many Kiwis are relying on the site for up-to-date, relevant information about COVID-19."

"Sharing of information is crucial, especially during a crisis situation, and a website is an easy way to ensure the same information reaches many New Zealanders at once."

At the beginning of the lockdown, supermarkets saw high growth as more people looked into doing online shopping instead of visiting the store due to the restrictions in place.

Activity for .nz domains related to travel has steadily declined, losing 40% of their activity in comparison to the pre-lockdown baseline of 9 March.

Traffic peaks are occurring weekdays between 10am-11am and again at 4pm.

InternetNZ is also seeing a spike in .nz domain name registrations as more businesses around New Zealand make a move online.

"New Zealanders were using the Internet more than ever during alert level 4 and many businesses are thinking about how they can be online during level 3", says Carter.

"With Kiwi consumers looking to support local businesses, it's a good time to explore how you can get online and show your local presence with a .nz domain name."

Data shows the most popular words included in recent domain name registrations include online, kiwi, and shop.

InternetNZ’s DNS infrastructure sees over 4 billion queries per week.

InternetNZ is a non-profit organisation, and the home and guardian of .nz - providing the infrastructure, security and support to keep it humming. We use the funding from the sale of .nz domain names to support the development of New Zealand's Internet through policy, community grants, research, and events. Our vision is an Internet that is open, secure, and for all New Zealanders.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Internet NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 