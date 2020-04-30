Locally Made Label Ingrid Starnes Goes To Crowd During Covid-19

Ingrid Starnes, a popular New Zealand fashion retailer, has launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on PledgeMe. They are aiming to raise up to $500,000 to fund their company and growth plans.

The New Zealand limited edition label went to their crowd of customers and fans two weeks ago to gauge interest in supporting an equity campaign.

“The response was amazing, and so heartening, with many saying they wanted to continue to see local design, creativity and production survive, thrive and grow. We’re just a small part of this, but are proud to be part of a movement to try to value things past the mass-produced, short-term or disposable,” says co-founder Ingrid Starnes.

The company signed a lease for a new store in the Commercial Bay Development in Auckland late last year, with a focus on limited edition fashion pieces as an alternative to overproduction. The funds raised from a successful campaign will be used to provide runway and funds to innovate their online offering.

“In 100 days, Covid-19 changed the world. Now the store will be opening in an altered environment,” says co-founder, Simon Pound. “A site we committed to for footfall and international visitors will perhaps have neither for a while. But we have a plan to innovate our offering, ride out this period and continue to grow the story of local and meaningful production.”

Investors will collectively own up to 19.84% of the company if the crowdfunding campaign succeeds. Shares are $1 each with a minimum investment of $250. Investors will receive a range of discounts and product as well as non-voting shares, and those that pledge over $20,000 will receive voting shares.

“We love the idea of the deeper ownership of the brand by its customers, and how powerful a thing a group of advocates and supporters can be to help grow the company." say Mr Pound.

PledgeMe’s founder, Anna Guenther, says “We believe supporting local businesses and production will be more important than ever after Covid-19. That’s why we’re so excited to be working with the team at Ingrid Starnes - their range is 100% locally produced and supports communities across New Zealand.”

The equity crowdfunding campaign launched privately on April 28th, and has already raised more than $30,000. The campaign can be found here: https://pledgeme.co.nz/investments/397

About Ingrid Starnes

Ingrid Starnes is a New Zealand made limited edition label. Garments are made locally either in editions of one, for the bridal and made to measure range, or in editions of no more than 100 for all other seasonal styles.

All pieces are numbered, to shine a light on the artist edition values, design decisions and process of meaningful production that goes into the clothing.

Ingrid Starnes was established in 2009, and today has two own-brand stores in Ponsonby and Auckland’s Vulcan Lane, a fragrance range, stockists around the country, and a bespoke wedding and custom made offering.

About PledgeMe

PledgeMe provides a platform for Kiwis and Aussies to go to their networks for funding, and has raised almost $50 million for over 1450 campaigns in the past eight years.

