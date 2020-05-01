Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mediaworks Launches $20m Mediafund To Help NZ Businesses Keep Going And Keep Growing

Friday, 1 May 2020, 7:23 am
Press Release: Mediaworks

As New Zealand businesses fight to survive during the Covid-19 crisis, MediaWorks has launched a $20m advertising fund to support SMEs, Innovative Start-Ups and Community Organisations across the country.

The MediaWorks MediaFund will give small businesses, community organisations and new brands affected by Covid-19 access to free advertising space in both local and national markets across MediaWorks’ and QMS’ stable of Radio, TV, Out Of Home and Digital assets between May - July 2020.

Glen Kyne, MediaWorks Commercial Director says: “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on businesses across New Zealand. The MediaWorks MediaFund is designed to support and stimulate those businesses as well as the New Zealand economy in the coming months.”

“Research has shown that brands and businesses who invest in marketing and advertising during a downturn do considerably better when the market improves. The MediaWorks MediaFund will hopefully give New Zealand businesses a well deserved helping hand.”

“We want to see as many Kiwi businesses keep going and keep growing as possible”.

The MediaWorks MediaFund is available for small and medium sized enterprises that are open for business or able to trade on an e-commerce platform, as well as start-up businesses that meet the criteria.

For eligibility details and further information, please visit: www.mediafund.co.nz

