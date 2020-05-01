Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cashflow Help Welcomed By SMEs

Friday, 1 May 2020, 2:52 pm
Press Release: EMA

The EMA says its members will welcome the Government’s announcement of the Small Business Cashflow Loan Scheme, which will definitely help some survive.

Chief Executive Brett O’Riley says businesses certainly need the $10,000 for every company and additional $1800 for each equivalent full time employee offered under the scheme.

"The terms of this scheme are very similar to the Canadian approach which we and the other members of the BusinessNZ Network encouraged the Government to look at, and the fact that they are interest-free if paid back in a year is very helpful. We thank the Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for this response," he says.

"Even with other Government assistance, we know our smaller members are really struggling to cover their fixed costs with no cashflow during Alert Level 4 or Alert Level 3."

The EMA reiterates though that the solution to the cashflow problem is actually allowing people to get back to business, within health and safety guidelines.

Applications are being taken for the loan scheme from May 12, by which time we believe the country should have also returned to Alert Level 2, says Mr O’Riley.

"While $10,000 sounds like a lot of money, recent surveys by the Auckland Business Chamber suggest it is on average less than a month of fixed costs for a small business with less than 20 staff. They need to be able to generate their own cashflow as soon as possible and regenerate their business."

"The vast majority of businesses are taking a responsible approach to health and safety practices in the workplace, and we can expect that to continue under Level 2," he says.

"It’s time for business to start recovering its health."

The EMA welcomed the move to Alert Level 3, and looks forward to confirmation from the Government that they have trust in the people and businesses of New Zealand to also operate responsibly at Alert Level 2 from May 12.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from EMA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 