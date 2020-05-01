Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

COVID-19: Commission Issues Guidance On Business Collaboration

Friday, 1 May 2020, 4:27 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has issued guidance on how it is assessing business collaborations that are being entered into in response to COVID-19.

Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said the guidance aims to provide clarity and certainty for businesses as they navigate an unprecedented commercial environment and for consumers who should expect to continue to experience the benefits of competition.

“The Commission acknowledged early on that the exceptional circumstances surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic may require businesses to collaborate to deal with the crisis and ensure security of supply of essential goods and services that are important to New Zealanders,” said Ms Rawlings.

“In acknowledging this, we were also mindful of the importance of maintaining competitive markets in New Zealand.”

It is important that consumers and businesses continue to have confidence in markets and that consumers continue to experience the benefits of competition. Competition generally encourages businesses to offer lower prices, better services and higher quality goods, as well as incentivising businesses to innovate and improve efficiency.

“We have previously stated that we have no intention of taking enforcement action against businesses that are cooperating to ensure New Zealanders continue to be supplied with essential goods and services during this unprecedented time,” said Ms Rawlings.

“However, we have also made it clear that this approach will not extend to an unscrupulous use of the COVID-19 pandemic to engage in non-essential collusion or anti-competitive behaviour.”

The Commission’s guidance sets out the factors that it will take into account when considering whether collaboration between businesses relates to essential goods or services or facilitating the supply of such goods or services.

These factors will inform the exercise of the Commission’s discretion on whether it investigates or takes enforcement action in relation to such conduct.

“Ultimately, we will assess each arrangement on a case-by-case basis, taking into account the current environment and the longer-term impact on competition from any collaboration,” said Ms Rawlings.

The guidance also provides advice to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic that may be considering the possibility of collaborating to supply non-essential goods and services to consumers.

Further information on the Commission’s collaborative activity clearance regime and the authorisation process are also included in the guidance for arrangements where the public benefits may outweigh the competitive harm arising from the arrangement.

“We are committed to continuing our work towards making New Zealanders better off, therefore, our position will continue to evolve to reflect an evolving understanding of the many issues being faced by businesses as they seek to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and of the types of conduct that may be detrimental to consumers, said Ms Rawlings.

“A key focus of the Commission will be to ensure that markets continue to work as effectively as possible for New Zealand consumers as the country responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Commission also has a range of other guidance available on the COVID-19 page on its website including guidance on consumer rights and business obligations.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 