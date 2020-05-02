Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Donald Pearson Farm Appoints Young Farmer As New Farm Manager

Saturday, 2 May 2020, 7:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Young Farmers

The Donald Pearson Farm, owned by New Zealand Young Farmers has welcomed a new Farm Manager to the land after a lengthy search.

Sam Waugh, 27, took up the role on 20th April as the new Farm Manager on the 74 hectare Auckland Dairy Farm, bringing years of experience in dairy farming as well as different farming systems.

Chair of the Donald Pearson Farm (DPF) Board, Julie Pirie, says it was a long process to find the right candidate for the role.

“This position is a sole charge one, with responsibility for managing the farm, reporting to the board and hosting visitors. The successful applicant needed to be well organised, a good communicator and enthusiastic because the role of farm manager is effectively our CEO,” she says.

Sam’s strengths, she believes, are communication, organisation and pragmatism as well as a willingness to seek help and advice, which she knows will improve his skills along the way.

The DPF Board was hoping to attract a Young Farmers member to the role - which Sam brings, with a long history involved in the organisation including as Chairman of the Lincoln Club, Christchurch District, Tasman Region and a previous NZYF Board member.

“The late Donald Pearson was hoping that his farm could be managed by a Young Farmer looking to learn skills of a dairy farmer and help the next generation. I think he would be proud to see Sam on his farm, fulfilling that wish,” Julie says.

Raised on a dairy farm and feed mill in the Manawatu, Sam holds a Bachelor of Agri-Commerce from Lincoln University.

Excited to start a new challenge with the Donald Pearson Farm, he says it’s a privilege to have been appointed.

“I have a broad range of skills that I bring to farm with knowledge from a wide variety of different farming systems, and I'm keen for a new challenge. I am also very excited to be involved with developing the farm both from a farming perspective, but also in its role of encouraging the younger generation into the agricultural sector. I really believe the Donald Pearson Farm can be a great asset to our industry, so I feel very privileged to have the chance to be involved with that,” he says.

He brings four years’ experience as a Dairy Farm Advisor with Farm Right in Canterbury as well as two years working in different farming systems in the United Kingdom with wife Liana.

“I worked on a 3,500 hectare cropping farm in the UK where the business was also developing a small beef unit. They operated a commercial grain store, did straw bale contracting where they bale about 100,000 bales per season and ran a large game bird shoot. During my time in the UK I learnt a lot about farming systems in the northern hemisphere, and gained a much greater appreciation for the way in which we farm in New Zealand,” he says.

Speaking of his involvement with Young Farmers, he says he first became a member when he moved from the Manawatu to Lincoln University on the day of the February Earthquake.

“All of the roles I have had within Young Farmers has provided a huge learning for me, and has helped me make great friendships across the country,” he says.

With two difficult seasons on the farm, the Donald Pearson Farm Board has had to persevere through high capital spending and management challenges as well as a severe drought, which is still impacting the farm.

The focus for the DPF Board for the coming season is to improve soil fertility and pasture composition.

Sam shares the same vision.

“My priorities for the coming season are to improve pasture quality, increase pasture harvested helping to increase production efficiently, as well as improving the quality of fencing on the property,” he says.

Julie Pirie says the DPF Board is looking forward to helping Sam achieve Donald Pearson’s vision for the farm, including milking 10 Shorthorns – keeping Pearson’s favourite breed on the farm.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Young Farmers on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 