Kantar COVID-19 Insights: Kiwi's Thoughts On Advertising, Economy & Online Shopping | May 4 Update

New Zealanders are now one week into Alert Level 3. With the opportunity to slightly expand our bubbles, and with many of us now back at work, consumers’ and citizens’ sentiments and behaviours surrounding Covid-19 continue to change. Over the weekend, we ran our eighth survey wave – and the first since the lockdown was lifted – to gauge the attitudes of Kiwis to the Covid-19 situation. This report summarises a few key findings.

More than half of Kiwis still believe brands should consider the current situation in their ads

The onset of Alert Level 3 has seen many businesses throughout New Zealand reopen. Many, including fast food outlets, have seen a major upturn in sales and Kiwis will be noticing more advertisements that are proactively referring to Covid-19 and what it means for their customers. More than half of consumers still believe brands should reflect the current situation in their ads but this doesn’t necessarily mean portraying the brand differently. Given the situation is different from the one we had a month ago, it is now more important than ever that brands keep up with what is relevant to consumers.

As the weeks have dragged on, there continues to be more of us who are also looking to brands to provide us with more humour through advertising.

The impact of Covid-19 on the NZ economy remains our biggest concern

Kiwis’ concerns surrounding the financial impact of Covid-19 have, to date, outweighed other fears relating to the physical health and wellbeing of friends, family and whanau. However, since the onset of Alert Level 3 when we have been enjoying a larger degree of freedom, the number of Kiwis who are now concerned that other people aren’t adhering to social distancing has jumped significantly.

The past week has seen shopping frequency and spend begin its journey to normality

The focus on shopping for essentials has reduced with “shopping for the things my family and I need” becoming less of a concern for Kiwis, dropping from one-third of consumers at the end of Alert Level 4 to just one-in-four over the weekend.

Online shopping spend and frequency was building over recent weeks but, over the past week as restrictions have eased somewhat, more consumers are saying their shopping frequency and spend – particularly at online stores – is returning to normal. This increase in ‘normal’ shopping behaviours will be due in part to the opening of takeaway food and liquor stores.

Delivering more insights about consumers in these changing and challenging times

As part of our ongoing insights series into Covid-19, and its impact on New Zealand consumers and citizens, we will be continuing this regular update of the attitudes, opinions and behaviours of New Zealanders.

We are also running an agile qualitative panel. The panel will reflect the New Zealand population and we will engage with it every week or so on multiple topics, enabling Kantar to share with you more in-depth insight into the issues currently facing New Zealanders.

