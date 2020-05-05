Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cloud And Enterprise Specialist Rejoins Microsoft New Zealand

Tuesday, 5 May 2020, 9:31 am
Press Release: Microsoft New Zealand

Brendan Bain steps into Vanessa Sorenson’s shoes as local Enterprise Director

Microsoft New Zealand is welcoming a new senior executive to its team, Asia-Pacific cloud and business specialist Brendan Bain. Bain is to fill the role of Enterprise Director, left vacant by Vanessa Sorenson’s appointment as Managing Director at the beginning of April.

It’s not Bain’s first stint at Microsoft, having spent seven years at the company working with both partners and enterprise customers.

"I started working with cloud computing at Microsoft 15 years ago and I am really looking forward to rejoining the Microsoft team and supporting our enterprise customers, particularly in these challenging times," he said.

With a technology career spanning nearly three decades, Bain has significant experience in sales and business development across Asia Pacific for the likes of Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud.

“We’re very lucky to have someone of Brendan’s calibre join us, as someone who’s helped so many organisations achieve their full potential through digital transformation. As New Zealand businesses embrace technology and new ways of working more than ever, Brendan’s expertise will be of immense value to our customers as well as our team,” Sorenson said.

