New Zealand’s Only Local Outdoor Heater Manufacturer Resumes Operations

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 12:13 pm
Press Release: Kelray Outdoor Heaters

Auckland-based outdoor heating manufacturer Kelray Heating have resumed business operations under alert level 3.

With temperatures dropping, Kelray Heating expects to hit the ground running as Kiwis across the country look to make their outdoor areas comfortable. Kelray Heating Director, Kelvin Davis expects a greater interest in outdoor heaters for the home this winter, due to the increased amount of time people are spending in their homes.

“With people now spending more time at home to adhere to social distancing rules, the interest in home improvement has greatly increased”, says Davis. “Outdoor heating is a major part of increasing the comfort of the home and extending your living space”.

Under alert level 3, Kelray’s range of outdoor heaters can be installed in the home. Trusted installers of Kelray Heaters will adhere strictly to all government requirements for social distancing and hygiene.

Kelray are New Zealand’s sole outdoor heater manufacturer and place strong emphasis on product durability. This ethos is something which Davis believes sets them apart from their big-box competitors.

“There’s a wide range of heaters available in the NZ market. Unfortunately, most of these don’t stand up to NZ’s unique coastal conditions”, explains Davis. “Outdoor heaters manufactured overseas often use a lower grade of stainless steel, leaving them prone to rust in our heavily salt-laden air”.

Kelray Heaters are manufactured using 316 marine grade stainless steel - specifically for coastal conditions.

Davis speculates further interest in outdoor heating product as the nation moves down the alert levels.

“As alert levels are downgraded, we could see more people choosing to host smaller gatherings at home. This will see more people searching for an outdoor heating solution to increase the comfort of their outdoor space”.

Kelray’s range of infrared outdoor heaters can ordered via their website.

