Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Best Foods Responds to Covid-19 Sponsorship Challenges

Thursday, 7 May 2020, 2:24 pm
Press Release: Best Foods

Best Foods Responds to Covid-19 Sponsorship Challenges with Clever Digital Content Series

Best Foods combines cancelled properties Vodafone Warriors NRL games and New Zealand International Comedy Festival for a Quarantine Special

New Zealand’s favourite mayonnaise brand, Best Foods, has cleverly adapted to the marketing challenges presented by COVID-19 – namely, the initial cancellation of activities relating to its two biggest sponsorships for the year, the Vodafone Warriors and NZ International Comedy Festival – with a digital content series that marries both sponsorships.

Having signed off a new major two-year sponsorship of the Vodafone Warriors, Best Foods was also preparing to leverage its long-term sponsorship of the Comedy Festival – until the COVID-19 lockdown hit New Zealand and the world.

With the nation on hold and all events cancelled, Best Foods has pivoted its planned approach in a matter of weeks, turning the pandemic into a perfect collaboration with the Vodafone Warriors x Comedy Festival mash up, a digital content comedy series featuring Warriors players as talent.

The series sees Vodafone Warriors League stars, Gerald Beale, Isiah Papali’I and Blake Green, completing every day chores and activities around the house during quarantine such as making a Best Foods mayo sandwich, playing chess and entertaining the kids. Footage was shot by players from their mobile devices, with commentary added in from comedic geniuses James Nokise, Tim Batt, and Donna Brookbanks to produce a humorous ‘alternative commentary’.

Head of Unilever New Zealand, Matt Rigby, says the content series was the ideal way to continue leveraging its sponsorships, whilst supporting its brand partners during a challenging time.

“We knew we needed to find a way to support our partners and needed to act fast – so why not engage the two together with an entertaining content series? We’re excited to keep our partners in front of Kiwis in a light, humorous and relatable way that gives fans a light relief during a stressful time,” says Matt Rigby.

In late March, Comedy Festival organisers announced this year’s event was cancelled due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The NRL recently confirmed the 2020 season will commence in Australia from 28 May, with no games being played in New Zealand.

The Best Foods Vodafone Warriors x Comedy Festival mash up is not the only activity the brand has
undertaken during COVID-19 – having just wrapped up its ‘Supermarket Heroes’ campaign to recognise and reward Kiwi supermarket and grocery workers for their hard work during lockdown this week, announcing one winner to receive a weekend at Huka Lodge, and four additional winners to receive a years’ supply of Unilever products.

It also implemented ‘Come Digitally Dine With Me’, a socially-led competition giving Warriors fans the opportunity to have lunch with their favourite players via Zoom, earlier this month; and ‘Lockdown Laughs’, which sees the Comedy Festival team share their top picks of what to watch, listen to and read during lockdown with Best Foods recipes to enjoy and prize hampers to win.

The Best Foods Vodafone Warriors x Comedy Festival content series is now live on the following social channels:
facebook.com/bestfoodsnz
facebook.com/vodafonewarriors
facebook.com/NZComedyFestival

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Best Foods on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

NIWA: Pollution Levels Soar In Level 3

Traffic pollution measurements in Auckland since Level 4 restrictions were eased on Tuesday have shown levels soaring even higher than those before lockdown, NIWA air quality scientists say. Analysis of nitrogen oxide levels, mostly caused by road ... More>>



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 