Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Office building could be a jewel in the Crown for investors

Friday, 8 May 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: Bayleys

Government-leased office building for sale could be a jewel in the Crown for investors



Internal offices

The land and building housing the offices of two key government agencies in the Waikato township of Huntly have been placed on the market for sale.

The single-storey premises on a freehold site in the town’s central business district is fully leased to crown entities the Ministry of Social Development and Waikato District Health Board. The property generates annual rental income of $77,000 plus GST per annum.


The Ministry of Social Development leases approximately 310 square metres of the building for offices and a public-facing service centre, paying total annual rent of $35,000 plus GST per annum. The ministry’s current lease runs through to 2024, with three further three-year rights of renewal.

The Waikato District Health Board occupies a further approximately 498 square metres, generating rental income of $42,000 plus 50 percent of the outgoings and GST per annum. The District Health Board has occupied the site since 2013 and has recently confirmed renewal of the lease until June 2021.

The property is for sale for $1.3 million plus GST, if any, representing a net return of approximately 5.4 percent.

The William Street property is now being marketed for sale by Bayleys Hamilton. Salespeople Alex ten Hove and Mike Swanson said the site had a total lettable floor area, including a common area used by both tenants, of approximately 890 square metres on some 1,844 square metres of freehold land incorporating six car parks.

Mr ten Hove said the building was a relatively modern office complex - constructed in the 1980s from brick with tile roofing. The premises had nearly 30 metres of frontage onto William Street - a major north-south route through Huntly town centre.

“The building has an Initial Evaluation Procedure rating of 107 percent of new building standard. This A-grade seismic rating, along with the high overall quality of the construction and internal fitout, are key features of these premises which are also supported by the presence of significant off-street parking,” said Mr ten Hove.

The William Street property is zoned Commercial under Waikato District Council’s district plan, with a wide range of permitted activities including commercial, education and health.

“The property is located in the heart of Huntly’s central business district in close proximity to the court house, police station and fire station – and beside a depot for Go Bus Transport, which provides local and inter-regional public transport links,” Mr ten Hove said.

Mr Swanson said that, with a resident population of around 8,000, Huntly was a substantial provincial town servicing the northern Waikato.

“The town’s growth was historically driven primarily by coal mining and the large-scale Huntly power station – the town’s major landmark overlooking the Waikato River,” Mr Swanson said.

“Today, Huntly and the surrounding district increasingly support the area’s productive farmland.”


Mr Swanson said Huntly was a key point along the Hamilton-to-Auckland transport corridor, which also connected with Tauranga to form part of New Zealand’s prosperous and rapidly-growing ‘Golden Triangle’ area.


“Huntly’s convenient connections to the large urban catchments to the north and south are supported by the nearby Waikato Expressway – linking the town to Hamilton, 32 kilometres to the south, and Auckland, just over an hour’s drive to the north,” Mr Swanson said.

“The main trunk railway line running through the town also provides a key connection for people and freight.”

A new $92 million commuter rail service between Hamilton and Auckland would further improve Huntly’s public transport connections to the large population bases in both centres, he said.

“This key transport and infrastructure project – including a significant upgrade to Huntly Station – will open up new options for commuters. A number of city workers are already choosing to live and commute from Huntly, taking advantage of the relaxed lifestyle and more affordable housing options the town offers,” Mr Swanson said.

“The William Street property will be of interest to investors seeking a passive commercial property investment underpinned by the presence of high-profile government agency tenants in a central and well-connected location within New Zealand’s ‘Golden Triangle’.”


© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:



Media Blues: Media Support Package Delivers Industry Request For Assistance

The Government has announced a suite of initiatives valued at $50 million that have been developed with the media industry to help them get through the COVID-19 pandemic. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 