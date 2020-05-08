Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nutanix Steps Up Support For Work From Anywhere In A/NZ

Friday, 8 May 2020, 5:33 pm
Press Release: Nutanix

Auckland, New Zealand – May 8, 2020 – Nutanix, a leader in enterprise cloud computing, today announced a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) service to help promote remote work adoption among Australian and New Zealand organisations. Nutanix ‘FastTrack for VDI’ brings together Nutanix HCI and software with selected partners to accelerate and optimise a VDI service in just a few weeks.

As the nations’ businesses continue to battle the impact of COVID-19, many still struggle to enable their workforces to operate and function remotely while still maintaining access to the same tools and applications they require to be productive and efficient. Hence, the increasing interest and importance of VDI.

Building VDI environments to effectively maintain core business and technical operations frequently takes up to a few months. But, Nutanix ‘FastTrack for VDI’ can reduce that to a matter of weeks.

The announcement comes as research shows 77 per cent of A/NZ workers are currently working from home, with a third reporting they feel less productive since they started.

For companies that have adopted remote working, one of the biggest challenges stems from their existing IT infrastructure: which has often been unable to maintain operations during the recent unanticipated demand surges.

Nutanix FastTrack for VDI helps to address these challenges while supporting local businesses to continue their DX journey in these times of uncertainty. It allows remote access to critical business applications, even via BYOD devices, and strict security policies can be implemented and managed through its simple management console.

The performance and speed of Nutanix VDI solutions is also well documented: it has a large, existing customer base and its influence continues to expand as a wide range of industry sectors, educational institutions and local governments rapidly embrace its technologies.


“Nutanix is making every effort to help ensure that A/NZ enterprises have quick and easy access to the right solutions and technology to keep their staff engaged, efficient and productive,” said Lee Thompson, A/NZ Managing Director, Nutanix. “As businesses look towards enabling a more permanent work from anywhere model, Nutanix will be there to help accelerate and smooth their journey to the cloud.”

‘FastTrack for VDI’ is designed to support companies rapidly deploying a virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) solution. Details include:

  • Nutanix FastTrack for VDI allows organisations to reduce the time required to onboard thousands of remote employees.
  • The offer includes services to set up and provision of desktops in under five business days for predefined Nutanix configurations. It will help enterprises provide secure access with minimal interruptions to business apps and desktops employees want while maintaining the security and control businesses need.
  • Customers will be able to leverage existing hardware, select predefined Nutanix hardware or leverage managed cloud infrastructure from managed service provider (MSP) partners such as CompNow.
  • The simplicity and flexibility of the Nutanix infrastructure makes deployment easier, enabling the company to expedite delivery service.

Nutanix FastTrack for VDI is available to new and existing customers immediately. For more information visit here and here.

