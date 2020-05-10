We Solutions (860.HK) Changes Name To Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited

Apollo Future Mobility Group (AFMG; 0860.HK; formerly 'We Solutions' ) is pleased to announce completion of its rebranding exercise, and the official registration of new English Company name, Apollo Future Mobility Group Limited. The stock short name will become APOLLO FMG, with effect at 9:00 on 13 May. The Chinese Company name and stock short name will remain unchanged. Meanwhile, the Company has adopted a new company logo, and the website address will change to www.apollofmg.com, signalling the Group's embarkation on a new journey to proactively promote its mobility technology business, and its determination to explore in-depth technological innovation, aiming to establish a new standard as an integrated mobility solution provider.

With the advancement and transformation of the global mobility industry, the Group foresaw ample potential in this marketspace. Through a series of strategic mergers and acquisitions, the Group has successfully transformed into an integrated mobility solution provider. In March, the Group completed the acquisition of 86.06% of Apollo Automobil, a European high-performance hypercar developer. By integrating the technologies of Apollo Automobil with the Group's existing electric vehicle businesses, the Group is able to create a disruptive full-service mobility technology solution platform from ideation, design, modeling, engineering and simulation to prototype production, and actual testing to the delivery of pre-production prototypes to customers.

The acquisition of Apollo Automobil injected state-of-the-art mobility technologies and exceptional brand value into the Group. The acquisition further strengthens the Group's ability to become one of the world's leading technology solution providers of the new energy vehicle and mobility industry. The name change will better reflect the Group's business strategies and expansion and its determination to make a statement in the future of mobility, as well as enhancing its corporate image and competitiveness.

Mr. Ho King Fung Eric, Chairman of Apollo Future Mobility Group, said, "The completion of the Group's rebranding marks a significant milestone in our corporate development and transformation into an integrated mobility solution provider. The series of recent strategic transactions signifies our resolve in becoming a pioneer in future mobility. The Board believes the new English name and logo of the Company uplifts our corporate image and will benefit future business development of the Group and conform to the overall best interests of its shareholders."

