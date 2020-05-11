All Just Cuts Stores Ready With Key Health Measures – Landlords Need To Acknowledge Reduced Trade

Just Cuts salons across New Zealand have a number of key measures in place to protect the health of stylists and clients as part of the move to alert level 2 with CEO Denis McFadden saying commercial landlords need to acknowledge the reality of ongoing reduced trade with rental reductions.

All the recommended additional hygiene steps have already been introduced and operational including distancing, additional cleaning, sanitising each styling station and tools before and after each client, and constant use of hand sanitiser. Additionally,

no coffee or tea

no magazines

contactless payment

floor stickers so that people can easily observe social distancing

restricted number of people in each salon with the recommended distance between each styling station

we have imported PPE masks

some stores may choose to also restrict those services which involve face to face contact eg beard trims (this is up to each individual store owner)

Just Cuts Founder and CEO Denis McFadden say:

"We are excited to be here for our clients and our stylists and today marks an important milestone in the “return to normal” as restrictions start to ease.

"We moved very quickly to introduce additional hygiene measures at the start of the pandemic in addition to the recommended self-distancing measures because the health of our Stylists and Clients is at the core of everything we do at Just Cuts.

"We have had distancing measures and a range of additional safety measures in place for some time now.

"Reducing the number of clients in each salon of course has an impact on the bottom line so we do need commercial landlords to come to the party and acknowledge that just because the doors are open does not mean that we are running at full-throttle yet. Many of our salons are independently owned and operated small businesses who need understanding and support from their landlords and we hope that there is a little more understanding and compassion shown with commercial landlords reflecting the economic reality through rental concessions and reductions.

"We know from the many calls and emails that there are many, many New Zealanders keen to get their COVID hair sorted and we’re thrilled to be able to to help!"

