Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

All Just Cuts Stores Ready With Key Health Measures – Landlords Need To Acknowledge Reduced Trade

Monday, 11 May 2020, 4:34 pm
Press Release: Just Cuts

Just Cuts salons across New Zealand have a number of key measures in place to protect the health of stylists and clients as part of the move to alert level 2 with CEO Denis McFadden saying commercial landlords need to acknowledge the reality of ongoing reduced trade with rental reductions.

All the recommended additional hygiene steps have already been introduced and operational including distancing, additional cleaning, sanitising each styling station and tools before and after each client, and constant use of hand sanitiser. Additionally,

  • no coffee or tea
  • no magazines
  • contactless payment
  • floor stickers so that people can easily observe social distancing
  • restricted number of people in each salon with the recommended distance between each styling station
  • we have imported PPE masks
  • some stores may choose to also restrict those services which involve face to face contact eg beard trims (this is up to each individual store owner)

Just Cuts Founder and CEO Denis McFadden say:

"We are excited to be here for our clients and our stylists and today marks an important milestone in the “return to normal” as restrictions start to ease.

"We moved very quickly to introduce additional hygiene measures at the start of the pandemic in addition to the recommended self-distancing measures because the health of our Stylists and Clients is at the core of everything we do at Just Cuts.

"We have had distancing measures and a range of additional safety measures in place for some time now.

"Reducing the number of clients in each salon of course has an impact on the bottom line so we do need commercial landlords to come to the party and acknowledge that just because the doors are open does not mean that we are running at full-throttle yet. Many of our salons are independently owned and operated small businesses who need understanding and support from their landlords and we hope that there is a little more understanding and compassion shown with commercial landlords reflecting the economic reality through rental concessions and reductions.

"We know from the many calls and emails that there are many, many New Zealanders keen to get their COVID hair sorted and we’re thrilled to be able to to help!"

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Just Cuts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:

Reserve Bank: RBNZ To Implement $30bn Large Scale Asset Purchase Programme Of NZ Govt Bonds

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to implement a Large Scale Asset Purchase programme (LSAP) of New Zealand government bonds. The negative economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak have continued to intensify. The Committee ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 