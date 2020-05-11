Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Air New Zealand Adds Further Domestic Flights For Alert Level 2

Monday, 11 May 2020, 4:41 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand will resume seven more domestic routes when the country enters Alert Level 2

The airline released initial details of its domestic schedule on Friday for when the nation enters Alert Level 2, with plans to operate to the majority of its domestic ports from 18 May.

Air New Zealand General Manager Networks Scott Carr says the airline has been working hard to add more flying to its domestic schedule over the past few days.

“We’re pleased to be able to resume flights from Christchurch to Hokitika from 25 May. We’re also going to bring more routes back into our domestic schedule in the coming weeks, with flights to and from Blenheim, Dunedin, Rotorua, Hamilton and Tauranga.

Additional routes to resume during Level 2 (in addition to what was announced on Friday 8 May) include –

Auckland to/fromChristchurch to/fromWellington to/from

Blenheim (from 1 June)

Dunedin (from 1 June)

Rotorua (from 25 May)

Hamilton (from 18 May)

Hokitika (from 25 May)

Tauranga (from 1 June)

Dunedin (from 1 June)

Additional routes and frequencies will be reintroduced back into the schedule as demand permits. The airline will also restart services to Taupo and Timaru as demand allows.

Customers are advised that the airline’s schedule for these additional routes is currently only available up until 7 June. The airline is working to issue the schedule for these routes post this date.

As the airline prepares to enter Alert Level 2, it is also working to implement additional health protocols. Before making a booking, customers are reminded to check the latest information on the travel and transportation section of the Government COVID-19 website and the COVID-19 hub on the Air New Zealand website.

