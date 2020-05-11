Rotorua Says “Haere Mai” To New Zealanders At Level 2

Destination Rotorua says that the city’s visitor tourism industry is raring to go as the country prepares to move into Level 2, and operators are extending New Zealanders an invitation to explore their wonderous city when domestic travel ‘restarts’ later this week.

Destination Rotorua CE Michelle Templer says today’s confirmation that we will be moving into Level 2 on Thursday is fantastic news for the local visitor and retail sectors and the city is looking forward to welcoming visitors here again as soon as possible.

“Rotorua has always been a favourite holiday destination for New Zealanders and we know that many are already planning their next holiday here,” says Templer. “In fact, 59% of all visitor spend in Rotorua last year came from domestic visitors and our industry is working hard to make it even more attractive for Kiwis to visit.”

Destination Rotorua works to promote the destination and to inspire people not only to visit, but to live there too.

“We are running a number of marketing campaigns at the moment, sharing beautiful video and imagery encouraging visitors to experience and enjoy time amongst our natural elements; our lakes, forest and geothermal landscape. Our research tells us that Kiwis love feeling connected with our natural surroundings; it is wonderful for their well-being and health. We hope to inspire them to book a holiday to take advantage of some great added value offers and packages.

“Manaakitanga has always been an important part of Rotorua’s identity and it’s great to know that we’ll soon be able to care for our visitors once more, just like we always have,” says Templer.

