Changing Of The Guard At Pāmu’s Environment Reference Group

Pāmu’s Environment Reference Group (ERG) is seeing a changing of the guard, with three members stepping down, and four new members joining the group.

Steve Carden thanked Guy Salmon and Dr Mike Joy, who were both inaugural members of the ERG, along with Dr Dan Hikuroa, all of whom are leaving the ERG.

“Mike, Guy and Dan have all brought their passion for the environment and a desire to help find viable solutions to the challenging environmental issues Pāmu is facing across its farms.

“Guy was the ERG’s first chairman when the group was formed in 2016, and along with Mike Joy, helped form and guide the critical role the ERG plays in the life of Pāmu. They have challenged us to think more critically about our farming systems and how we can alter them to lower our farm’s environmental impact while improving their productivity.”

Mr Carden said he was excited to welcome four new members to the ERG, who will join current members Marnie Prickett and Dr Tanira Kingi.

“I warmly welcome our new ERG members who bring a wide range of relevant experience, along with a commitment to good environmental practice and a focus on science as an enabler of good farming. They will help the ERG to continue the great work it is doing to ensure New Zealand’s largest farmer is operating in a way that is sustainable for the environment and Pāmu,” Mr Carden said.

The four new ERG members are:

Naomi Aporo - Kaihāpai Māori/Senior Leader, Our Land and Water National Science Challenge and NEXT Foundation fresh water fellow (Nelson)

Dr Bruce Campbell – former COO, Plant & Food, Horticulture NZ director, and food business consultant (Northland)

Sally Lee - Agricultural systems specialist and farmer (Waikato)

Helen Marr - Senior Planner at Perception Planning (Wairarapa)

Also joining the ERG is Tom Kay who is Forest & Bird’s freshwater advocate. Forest & Bird share an MoU with Pāmu and Tom replaces Annabeth Cohen, the previous Forest & Bird representative, who is on maternity leave.

ERG Chair Marnie Prickett also welcomed the new members, and paid tribute to those who were leaving the group.

“I’m grateful to Guy and Mike for their foresight on climate, biodiversity and water issues over decades, and for the dedication of Dan, Mike and Guy not only to improving Pāmu’s environmental performance but pushing our country to respond meaningfully to the serious challenges we all face. The ERG will continue to build on their work.

“Our primary sector is now in a phase where restoration of our landscapes, our rivers and indigenous biodiversity is recognised as an essential part of its contribution to our communities and the country’s health.

“I look forward working with our new team members, who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience with them,” Ms Prickett said.

© Scoop Media

