Woo Hoo! Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools And Spa Preparing To Reopen

One of North Canterbury’s most popular tourism attractions, Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa will be reopening on Tuesday, 26 May.

The complex has been closed since March 22.

Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa general manager Graeme Abbot says it is a relief to be able to fire up the bore again and refill the pools with the natural thermal waters.

“The last two months have been tough. It is great to be able to reopen, albeit in a reduced capacity. It will be great to see visitors back in the village – we’ve been told lots of people are looking forward to getting a dose of our fresh alpine air and a soak in our mineral-filled waters.”

Graeme says the complex is working on the finer details of how they will adhere to the new Level 2 restrictions.

“The main impacts on us are the limit on numbers and the social distancing rules. We’re looking at how we can manage that.”

The complex will have new signage guiding social distancing and a new entry process, to ensure the safety of all customers.

The pools will operate at reduced hours, opening at 10am and closing earlier at 6pm (instead of 9pm).

“We are just asking for patience during this time, as we know there will be some delays in people being able to enter the complex.”

The team is still working on cementing the reopening date for The Spa.

Graeme is urging people to get back and support all of the Hanmer Springs businesses reopening on Thursday, including accommodation providers, cafés, restaurants and shops.

“We are now solely reliant on the domestic tourism market. Luckily, we have a long history as one of South Islanders’ favourite holiday spots and we can’t wait to see them back at our place soon.”

© Scoop Media

