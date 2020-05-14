Event Cinemas New Zealand Outline Impact And Response To Covid-19 Pandemic On Employees

Event Cinemas New Zealand has outlined the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic to its national workforce and steps it has put in place in response.

Following the period of closure, major changes to the future film line up, the impact of coronavirus and the public health response, Event Cinemas New Zealand will undertake a restructure, entering into a consultation process with staff and the unions to reduce its workforce, in line with the current and future business requirements.

The restructure follows a number of other initiatives that have been made right across the Event Hospitality & Entertainment group, owners of Event Cinemas New Zealand, to minimise the impact on people across the group.

Carmen Switzer, General Manager, Event Cinemas New Zealand said: “The efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus globally has impacted the planned release of new films and the measures put in place under Level 2 restrict the number of customers able to access cinemas.

“The reality is in order to preserve as many jobs as we can in the long term and ensure we remain in a good position to get through this crisis we have made the difficult – but essential – decision to work with our teams to reduce our workforce. This will mean starting the process of redundancies and entering a consultation period with staff.

“Unfortunately, like many other businesses, we are not exempt from the impact of this pandemic. We are committed to working openly and honestly with our people during this time, supporting them in the best way we can.”

