Industry Consultant To Head Instant Finance Marketing, Strategy & Development

Instant Finance has announced the appointment of well-known industry consultant, Darrin Franks to the role of General Manager Marketing, Strategy and Development.

CEO, Dion Jones, relayed his pleasure in securing someone of Mr Franks’ industry background and leadership capability in what is an exciting phase of transformation within the organisation, yet at a time that all businesses are finding extraordinarily challenging.

“I’m delighted to make this appointment and welcome Darrin to the team. We are in an exciting period in our company’s journey involving a strategic review of our business and its capability in the new financial services era. We have begun the implementation of a carefully managed period of technological change to support our customers now and into the future. Given the current global pandemic and how that is playing out domestically, the timing is fortuitous. Several cross-business projects will ensure a revitalised Instant Finance in the New Zealand non-bank lending sector. Darrin’s unique range of skills and contribution to the Executive Leadership Team will ensure we move forward with confidence.” said Jones.

The announcement follows the board appointment of Dion Jones as CEO in June 2019, the appointment of ex ASB veteran, Peter O’Shaughnessy in August 2019 and further signals a new and positive development for the brand.

Franks has been involved in the financial services industry for more than 30 years in New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong, holding senior management positions and as an independent management consultant for some well-known local and global brands. He also performed as an independent director and was the former Head of Distribution and Marketing for AIA NZ and Co-Director of AIA Financial Service Network before reigniting his own business consultancy, Conetworkz Management Solutions.

Franks says he is thrilled to join an organisation with a deep heritage of community support founded on trust and exceptional customer service with a strong retail presence in 26 branches around New Zealand.

“I’m incredibly excited to have joined Instant Finance. It’s an amazing opportunity to be able to contribute to the team Dion is building and alongside the many talented, caring and passionate people in company. We will be striving to deliver growth and build further on the legacy Instant Finance has for being completely customer centric and a responsible lender. Many businesses talk about building relationships, but I can already see a rock-solid platform is in place which will allow us to venture into new markets, whilst improving our core products and services for the loyal customer base that exists. I look forward to playing my part in bringing the ‘makers of possible’ to life in the new financial service and economic environment we now live in.” said Franks.

About Instant Finance:

Instant Finance has been operating in New Zealand since 1971 and provides financial assistance to approximately 30,000 Kiwis each year. It complies with responsible lending guidelines in accordance with the Financial Services Federation.

