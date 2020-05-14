Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Talent Survey Reveals Isolation & Mental Health As Main Concerns Affecting WFH Employees

Thursday, 14 May 2020, 5:42 pm
Press Release: Talent

Technology recruitment leader Talent has released its Future of Work survey results highlighting insights from over 500 hiring managers and senior leaders into how companies are responding to COVID-19.

The APAC results showed that 43% of those surveyed specified that isolation and mental health and wellbeing are the main concerns when it comes to employees working from home. These concerns for their employees were also reflected by the responders themselves. When asked if they personally were feeling more or less connected 64% of responders said that they have felt less connected to their organisation or their peers since working from home.

89% of workforces are currently set up to work from home compared to 61% before COVID-19, which shows a 28% increase in homeworking capabilities since this crisis began. Across the board, 98% of companies specified that they are now more likely to consider facilitating homeworking on an ongoing basis.

The results clearly show the impact of COVID-19 on organisations’ hiring plans with 56% of all new hires delayed or frozen and a further 25% of businesses having reduced the number of planned hires. Small businesses look to be the most resilient in the employment space with over 30% continuing to hire normally and only 10% reducing planned hires.

Some organisations are choosing to push back start dates for new hires whilst others are embracing technology to ensure that they don’t risk losing out on the best people with 81% of companies implementing or considering virtual onboarding.

There are a range of encouraging and potentially alarming deductions that can be made from these results such as:

  • Are companies sufficiently aware of isolation and mental health issues amongst their workers?
  • Is the start-up sector effectively on hold based on an overwhelming hiring freeze?
  • Productivity does not appear to be a major concern suggesting remote employees are more autonomous than previously thought.
  • Short-term financial stability does not seem to be a major concern which is hopefully a sign of underlying confidence and resilience that the economy will bounce back.

Talent Founder and Executive chairman Richard Earl said that the world of work has transformed and the only way forward is to adapt.

“This research highlights the ongoing and profound impact the COVID-19 crisis is having on global workforces. Companies have had to adapt quickly to continue to operate in this new world and technology has been the key to success. The challenge in a post COVID-19 world will be balancing the capabilities and flexibilities we have gained in the past months with the human need for interaction and connection.”

Talent APAC CEO Mark Nielsen said that organisations are focusing on their people’s health and wellbeing more than ever.

“These results indicate that companies are more concerned with the impacts of working from home on the health of their employees than they are with an individual's productivity or even the short-term financial stability of the organisation. This is a reassuring indication that the value of people is being recognised and their health given the highest priority.”

“It’s not surprising that more organisations are opening up to the idea of home working beyond COVID-19. The current crisis has shown itself to be an acid test for virtual working tools and most have passed with flying colours. This new-found confidence in technology coupled with the possible cost savings of not having to rent a physical office space and the reduction in associated overheads and expenses is really allowing business owners to warm to this new-normal.” Nielsen said

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Talent on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 