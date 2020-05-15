Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Birthright New Zealand Welcomes Budget Of A Generation For Children And Their Families

Friday, 15 May 2020, 6:56 am
Press Release: Birthright

Birthright New Zealand welcomes the budget of a generation which puts more money into the pockets of children and their families and increased resources for the family organisations that support them.

The move to build 8,000 more homes, expand the Free and Healthy School Lunch programme, more support for food banks, increased support for caregivers and orphans, indexation of benefits to wages, increased benefit levels and more trade training are moves that will help vulnerable families, especially those led by one person,” said Birthright New Zealand Trust chairperson Adrian Gregory.

Birthright New Zealand has worked for nearly 65 years to support families, especially those led by one person.

“Increased support to the NGO sector is also appreciated through the expansion of the Wage Subsidy Scheme; the new $36m fund to support community groups to respond to Covid-19 and some extra funding to meet additional cost pressures.

“But there is more to be done and Birthright New Zealand hopes to see more progress in coming days. This government promised transformational change for New Zealand’s children and we are keen to see progress in this important area,” said Mr Gregory.

“Increased income support, one off cash payments, priority for new housing for vulnerable families, more support to get parents and caregivers into training and education and fully funding NGOs to support New Zealand’s most vulnerable kids also need to be a priority, said Mr Gregory.

“This government has shown it will take action to keep the economy and families afloat, now we need to put the funding and projects into place to ensure that New Zealand really is the best place to be a child,” said Mr Gregory.

