The Well Being Budget Of 2020 Is Certainly Not For Unborn Children

Monday, 18 May 2020, 7:23 am
Press Release: Right To Life

The government is providing an estimated $13 million in its “Well being Budget 2020 Rebuilding Together”, budget, to fund the killing of an anticipated 13,000 unwanted unborn children as a “health service” in the coming 12 months.

The government is commended for seeking to promote the common good and in the words of the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern in her forward to the budget document, “Government is committed to putting the well being of current and future generations of New Zealand at the heart of everything we do.”

But whose well being does the Prime Minister actually have in mind? Right to Life have asked her, how is she promoting the well being of the next generation by allowing one in five of our unborn children to be violently murdered, dismembered and their human remains being sent to the local landfill as medical waste?

The Prime Minister is the Minister of Child Poverty Reduction. Her aim is to help achieve a significant and sustained reduction in child poverty and to improve the well being of children and young people in New Zealand. It is encouraging that the government has given priority in this budget to reducing child poverty.

Why then does the government not recognise that the greatest poverty that can be inflicted on a child is for it to be violently deprived of its life before it is born? As the architect of the Abortion Legislation Act 2020 facilitating the killing of the unborn as a “health service”, is this Act an important part of the Prime Minister’s strategy to reduce child poverty in New Zealand?

The government has allocated $5.6 billion to promote the health and to protect the lives of New Zealanders. It is a great injustice and a crime against humanity that the government should provide an estimated $13 million to pay for the murder of new Zealanders before they are born. This was declared a core health service in 1977 by a National government with unlimited funding. There is to be no waiting list and every District Health Board has a statutory duty to provide this “service”.

Taxpayers have a duty to pay taxes for health services that protect life and promote health. We do do not have a duty however to fund the murder of the innocent. We in fact have a duty to oppose with all our strength the killing of the innocent and the wounding of their mothers who may suffer a lifetime of grief and sorrow.

Abortion is not a health service. The government claims that the killing of the unborn is “a reproductive choice for women” and yet refuses to allow taxpayers the right to choose not to fund the killing.

Taxpayers who have no choice but to fund the murder of the innocent, thereby intrinsically implicating them in the killing and causing them to have the blood of the innocent on their hands. The government respects the right of doctors and nurses to refuse on conscience grounds from being involved in the killing of the innocent, why then do they refuse the right of taxpayers to follow their conscience and refuse to have their taxes used to murder the innocent.

When is the government going to cease the killing of the innocent? When is it going to cease pretending that it is a health service and when is the government going to stop using our taxes to fund the killing of the innocent?

