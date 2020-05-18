Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Originair Announces Resumption Of Flight Schedule From 29 May 2020

Monday, 18 May 2020, 10:32 am
Press Release: Originair

Nelson Tasman-based airline Originair will resume its flight schedule on the Nelson–Palmerston North and Nelson–Wellington routes from 29 May 2020. An updated schedule is available at www.originair.co.nz and all flights are now available for purchase.

“The schedule is almost identical to what was on offer prior to lockdown,” says Originair CEO Robert Inglis. “We are offering four flights per day, on four days each week. We have ‘winterised’ the schedule slightly so that the last flights on each day arrive a little earlier as we know people like to get home earlier during the colder months.”

Inglis says that the company is very grateful to its passengers for their support and understanding throughout the lockdown and to those who used Originair for charter flights to transport essential services personnel and goods.

To acknowledge the communities in which the company operates and the difficulty many people are currently facing due to unemployment and food insecurity, Originair will donate passenger fare revenues generated from the first week of resumed flights commencing 29 May, to the Salvation Army, which will use the money to support its food banks in Nelson Tasman, Palmerston North and Wellington.

Major Ken Smith, Pastor and Corps Officer for the Salvation Army in Nelson says that the Originair donation will provide much-needed support at this time.

“We’re grateful for the many people and organisations like Originair who help us to help others in a time of need,” says Major Smith. “Salvation Army food banks have been running hot with high demand for the last few weeks so support such as this is greatly appreciated and will help immensely.”

“These are incredibly difficult times for many New Zealanders,” says Inglis. “Every business needs to do its bit in whatever way it can.”

Inglis says that the Originair team is looking forward to providing scheduled services again and to welcoming travellers onboard its aircraft from 29 May.

About Originair:

Nelson Tasman-based Originair was established in 2015 and has provided services to Palmerston North, New Plymouth, Napier and Wellington (prior to Jetstar’s entry to that route). For more information go to www.originair.co.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Originair on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME makes offer to buy rival Stuff for $1

Media group NZME has made an offer to buy rival Stuff for a nominal $1. It has applied for Commerce Commission approval and seeks special legislation from the government by end of the month. More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 