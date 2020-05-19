Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Why Company-X Has Always Believed In Working From Home

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 3:54 pm
Press Release: Company-X

Hamilton, Waikato, New Zealand: Working from home has become the new normal for many people during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Company-X has offered its team the flexibility of working remotely since the company was founded in 2012.

Giving the Company-X team their own laptops and the blessing to work from home, or wherever else they would like to work from, attracts the best and brightest software specialists from around the world.

While the majority of the Company-X team are based in Hamilton, the greater Waikato and New Zealand, the company also has team members who work from Australia, Asia, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Company-X’s recruitment strategy is to hire new team members recommended by existing team members as much as possible so that new recruits come with built-in trust.

Company-X looks for certain attributes in its team.

“They should be self-directed,” said professional services manager Michael Hamid.

“They should also be able to organise and manage their workload and be OK in their own company.”

This policy means Company-X appeals to prospective team members who might already have family commitments and no plans to move from wherever they are in the world.

“I would not have applied to work with a company that would require me to physically move to New Zealand, or anywhere else,” said a Company-X team member based in Canada.

“I was searching for a job that allowed for flexibility in travel and being on the move. I also wanted to work for a recognisable firm with an international footprint.”

Flexibility around where he could work meant he could easily attend conferences around North America.

“Because I can work from anywhere in the world, I don’t have to spend massive rent dollars on living in places with sky-high prices like San Francisco, New York, DC, Hong Kong, or Singapore,” he said.

“Over the past five years, I’ve moved four times and lived in three different cities spanning two countries, but at the same time, I find myself wanting to plant some roots.”

His experience is not unusual.

"I wouldn't have accepted a position at Company-X if it had been an office-based position," said a Company-X senior developer.

"I have family across three continents and the ability to work from home, wherever I am in the world, is essential to me. An office-based job is not even an option given my situation."

Another member of the Company-X team said he appreciated the flexibility offered by the company. It meant that the team could pick up their children from school, attend sports days and other significant milestones in their children’s lives.

“I want to thank you guys for allowing so many of us to be involved with our kids,” he told the co-founders and directors. “Without flexibility we would not get the chance to spend time with them.”

Company-X trusts its team members to deliver on their promises to customers.

Having an unrestricted hiring pool not limited by geography means the possibilities are endless.

When self-motivated people get to choose where and when they work, without any unplanned interruptions they tend to be more productive.

Comfort, as well as efficiency, is paramount in the Company-X working environment, which means Company-X invests as much in equipment and workstation assessments for remote staff as it does in those working from the office.

Collaboration is enabled in the Company-X team by tools like Cisco Webex and Google Hangouts video-conferencing technology, Google Docs and Microsoft 365 office productivity suites and the Slack instant messaging platform.

Slack divides every project Company-X is working on into its own channel to encourage communication and collaboration between team members. Company-X even has a channel where team members are encouraged to socialise from wherever they are based around the world. This helps team members build relationships outside of work projects with one another.

While Company-X provides essential support to a range of essential services the COVID-19 lockdown still saw the Hamilton office close and the co-founders and directors called on the team to work from home. This meant some of the team who preferred to work in the office set up at home but nothing else has changed for the company. Work continues on a variety of ongoing projects.

Software deployment through cloud infrastructure means the Company-X team can easily maintain the technology from remote locations, as well as continuing to develop innovative new software for clients in New Zealand and around the world.

About Company-X

Company-X offers Silicon Valley level software savvy delivered with a Kiwi can-do attitude. Founded in 2012 by software specialists David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X immediately won contracts with New Zealand government departments and a Silicon Valley multinational. The team has grown to nearly 60. The Company-X team prides itself with experience in a wide range of technologies and languages and loves challenging problems. Company-X is the Australasian reseller of RealWear head-mounted tablets. Company-X ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Asia Pacific, a list of the fastest-growing technology companies in the Asia Pacific region, in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Company-X has won many awards:

  • The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019.
  • The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the 2017 Road Infrastructure Management Forum.
  • The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the 2018 Westpac Waikato Business Awards.
  • Services Exporter of the Year category at the 2017 Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards.
  • Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendor Award at the 20017 Reseller News ICT Awards.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Company-X on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 