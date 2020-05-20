Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Venison Marketers Building On-line And Retail Sales

Wednesday, 20 May 2020, 1:01 pm
Press Release: Deer Industry NZ

Marketers of New Zealand farm-raised venison are making a concerted push to build sales through on-line outlets and through gourmet retailers. This gourmet product, normally sold mainly through food service distributors to chefs, has been particularly hard-hit by the sound of restaurant doors slamming shut around the globe.

Deer Industry NZ (DINZ) chief executive Innes Moffat says Covid-related restaurant shut-downs created a crisis for their food service suppliers and the farmers that supply them. Demand from chefs for NZ farm-raised venison – one of the industry’s greatest assets – overnight became a vulnerability.

“Fortunately our venison export marketers and/or their overseas partners already had small retail and on-line marketing programmes. They are now putting a lot of energy into generating more sales through these channels, while looking out for the green shoots of recovery in food service.”

This is a shift in priorities from developing new markets offering year-round demand at premium prices for a wider range of venison cuts, a strategy where the industry was having considerable success.

Moffat says venison is still selling through food service in those markets where restaurants have remained open, or which are now reopening. But volumes are much reduced and few forward sales have been made for the northern hemisphere winter game season, which is when venison demand and prices normally peak.

“In response, processors have reduced the schedule prices they offer farmers for their deer. And some of them are now processing deer on the understanding that the market risk will be shared by the marketer and the producer,” he says.

Moffat cautions that on-line and retail are not quick fixes. New consumer-ready products have to be developed and sold to retail buyers, then packaged and delivered.

“Retail is very price-competitive and needs significant promotional support. But when we put the pandemic behind us we will have stronger retail and on-line sales programmes in place, making the industry better equipped to handle whatever the future holds.”

The world-wide economic recession that is expected to follow the pandemic will put restaurant sales generally and prices for premium meats like venison under considerable pressure. This is another reason for the strong focus by venison marketers, with DINZ support, on building demand through on-line and retail sales.

“We expect the next 12-18 months will be difficult for everyone in the food service supply chain – diners, restaurants, food service operators and the farmers who supply them,” he says.


Another new priority for DINZ has been restoring access for venison to China. Some venison has been successfully shipped China since the pandemic began, but there is widespread uncertainty among Chinese regulators about the legal status of venison. This follows a clamp-down earlier this year on sales of meat from wild animals – the presumed source of the Covid-19 virus.

“MPI and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade are working closely with us, and we expect we will have formal confirmation later this month that NZ farmed venison is an approved meat. We can then work with regional officials to dispel any uncertainty. In preparation for this we are now preparing new material in Mandarin to highlight to the trade and consumers the safety of NZ farm-raised venison.

“Re-establishing access to China is very important. Venison, which is not a traditional meat in Chinese cuisine, was enjoying growing demand in China when Covid-19 shut down sales. Our marketers say that demand is still there. We just need to be able to access it.”

Moffat says venison marketers, along with DINZ, are also keeping a close watch on food service for signs of a recovery in demand.

“Rebuilding food service sales will require a degree of patience. Timing is everything. Promoting venison to food service will be most effective when restaurant sales have resumed and stocks of venison that were in the market when Covid-19 struck are moving through distribution channels.”

On the positive side, he says venison was in a pretty good place when the pandemic hit.

“Thanks to previous market development work by venison companies, we now have two major markets – Germany and the United States – which each take about 25% of our production. In the second row we have solid demand for our venison in Scandinavia, the Netherlands, Belgium and China which each take about 10%. This gives our marketers some flexibility when rebuilding sales,” Moffat says.

Each of these markets will respond differently when Covid restrictions are lifted, but all have customers who are convinced of the quality of our product and will readily buy it again when circumstances allow.

“Eventually, Covid-19 will be a memory and restaurants and cafés will be back to a new normal. When that happens I am confident that venison will resume its place as meat sold for premium prices.”
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Deer Industry NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:

Economy: Spending Halves During Lockdown

Retail card spending across the country fell more than $2.6 billion as non-essential businesses temporarily shut during the lockdown, Stats NZ said today. “The significant fall this month was not unexpected. The record decline in spending was a direct result ... More>>

ALSO:

Telecoms: Spark Welcomes Spectrum Allocation And Prepares For 5G Rollout Over The Next 12 Months

Spark welcomes spectrum allocation and prepares for 5G rollout over the next 12 months Spark today welcomed the announcement of the direct allocation process of 5G spectrum, with the Company to be offered management rights to 60 MHz of 3.5 GHz ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Transmission Gully Hits New Delays With Completion Date Uncertain

Work on Wellington's billion dollar Transmission Gully project has been drastically curtailed as the completion date is delayed again. More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: NZME declined an interim injunction against Stuff owner Nine

NZME has been declined an interim injunction by the High Court that would have allowed it an exclusive negotiation period with Stuff's owner Australia's Nine Entertainment.
NZME announced last week it was asking the government to allow it to buy Stuff for a nominal $1... More>>

ALSO:


Reserve Bank: Large Scale Asset Purchases Expanded

The Monetary Policy Committee has agreed to significantly expand the Large Scale Asset Purchase (LSAP) programme potential to $60 billion, up from the previous $33 billion limit. The LSAP programme includes NZ Government Bonds, Local Government ... More>>

ALSO:


Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Tax Changes Throw Cash Lifeline To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Statistics: Some Indicators Pick Up As New Zealand Moves Out Of Lockdown

New Zealanders moved around more in the main centres and used more fuel and power while weekly exports held up as the country left the COVID-19 level 4 lockdown, Stats NZ said today. COVID-19 data porta l, our new webpage, includes about 40 near-real-time ... More>>

ALSO:



University Of Canterbury: Astronomers Discover The Science Behind Star Bursts That Light Up The Sky

University of Canterbury (UC) astronomers are part of an international team that has revealed how explosions on the surface of a white dwarf star can increase its brightness by thousands or millions of times making it look like a new star. For ... More>>

RNZ: International Passenger Numbers At Auckland Airport Drop 95 Percent

Auckland Airport says international passengers numbers have dropped more than 95 percent in the first 20 days of April over the year earlier. More>>

ALSO:


COVID-19: Healthcare Resources At Level 3 – Expert Reaction


New Zealand will move to Alert Level 3 in less than one week’s time, with various implications for the healthcare system. One of the key criteria for moving to Level 3, established by the Government last week, was that New Zealand must have “capacity in the health system”.
The SMC asked experts to comment on whether we have met that criterion... More>>

ALSO:


Biodiversity Policy: Misinformation Circulating

Forest & Bird is concerned at misinformation circulating regarding a policy statement aimed at protecting New Zealand’s unique biodiversity. The National Policy Statement for Indigenous Biodiversity is being consulted on by the ... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 