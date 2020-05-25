Boost Your Favourite Business With A Neighbourly ‘Local Like’

Applaud your best barista. Salute your hair stylist. Recommend a reputable retailer and be in to win some shopping cash.

Neighbourly is encouraging Kiwis to be a champion for their favourite local businesses by nominating them in its new ‘Local Likes’ campaign.

Sarah Moore, Neighbourly’s Business Solutions Director, says Local Likes celebrates businesses of every size from every corner of New Zealand.

“It’s designed to promote the importance of ‘supporting local’ to a large audience - but also to show businesses how much they are appreciated for serving our communities” she says.

“We’ll be turning shoutouts into advertising messaging across Neighbourly, Stuff.co.nz and our print products which we know will mean a lot to businesses right now.

It’s a way to share the meaningful connections Kiwis have with their favorite locals, and reinforces the role we can all play in helping businesses in their communities survive and thrive,” says Moore.

To further amplify the recognition, recommendations will feature across the wider Stuff network. Stuff has also recently launched its new Prosper section to provide practical support to SMEs with insights, advice and live chats with business experts.

Neighbourly is also offering Business Boost, a free three-month premium business listing for New Zealand SMEs, until the end of May. It is purpose-designed to help businesses get back on their feet by marketing to a hyper-local audience and reaching genuine, verified customers from day one.

With more than 830,000 members across the country, Neighbourly is New Zealand’s largest online community platform and is used by one in four Kiwi households.

Visit www.neighbourly.co.nz/locallikes to nominate your favourite local business, with two $100 vouchers to be won each week over the next eight weeks.

© Scoop Media

