Bufferzone Security Launches In ANZ

Technology entrepreneur Greg Wyman, has launched the ANZ operation of Bufferzone Security, a provider of next-generation endpoint security solutions.

Wyman previously brought Backup Exec/Veritas, Brocade and StorageCraft to the region.

Bufferzone’s ANZ business will augment operations in the US, Europe, Japan, South Asia, Africa and Israel. The company protects organisations from advanced threats including ransomware, zero-day attacks and phishing scams.

Israel Levy, CEO at Bufferzone said: “We are proud to work with Greg and his A51 team in introducing an MSP (Managed Service Provider) model for our technology. We believe Australia and New Zealand are perfect for the initial launch of this program due their size, culture and vast number of SMB businesses.”

Bufferzone’s solution protects endpoints of all business sizes by creating a local, lightweight and secure virtual container on each user’s PC or laptop that prevents malware from escaping to infect the corporate network.

Wyman said: “According to Verizon in 2019, 94% of data breaches start with email and/or the web. Using Bufferzone, whenever a user clicks a web link, visits a website, downloads a file from the web or opens an email attachment, it is opened in a lightweight, secure virtual container located on the user’s PC or laptop.

“Malware can’t escape from that container, so the user’s PC/laptop is protected and malware is prevented from compromising the corporate network, even with remote workers.”

