JCDecaux Secures New Zealand’s Most Unique Large Format Digital Site On Queen’s Rise

Queen's Rise, Auckland.

Leading New Zealand Out-of-Home advertising company JCDecaux has secured one of the most unique large format digital locations in Auckland’s CBD at Queen’s Rise, providing advertisers access to the area’s large volume of affluent pedestrian audiences who work and shop on what is arguably one of Auckland’s most prestigious high streets.

Located in the heart of lower Queen Street, Queen’s Rise cannot be missed, rising above passers-by at one of the busiest pedestrian crossings in the Auckland CBD. Pedestrian traffic on lower Queen Street exceeds 20,000 people per day, with Daily Traffic Visuals showing an additional 14,867 vehicles travelling past the site.

Queen’s Rise is surrounded by premium, inner city, professional tenancies and is home to New World Metro and a host of Auckland’s most exciting new eateries. It is also adjacent to premium luxury jewellery and fashion retailers such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Dior and Prada.

The new location is New Zealand’s largest, third party advertising panel available, with its unique corner positioning and two facades, measuring a massive 11m x 12m, featuring more than 260 square metres of advertising space.

In addition to commanding attention from the large volume of pedestrians, this high impact touchpoint offers advertisers all the distinct advantages of digital technology to maximise audience engagement. These include high resolution screen technology generating dynamic, high contrast image quality, and the opportunity to run tactical, location specific creative messaging.

JCDecaux New Zealand Country Head, Mike Watkins, said: “The Queen’s Rise digital panel offers advertisers a unique and premium opportunity, not only due to its sheer scale but also the large pedestrian and vehicle audience it towers over. The iconic corner screens offer many creative opportunities with dynamic and contextual advertising and high impact creative. It is the best high traffic, high volume zone in our portfolio.”

Queen’s Rise will be available to advertisers from 1 September 2020.

