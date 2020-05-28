Popular NZHerald App Relaunches With A Bundle Of New Features And Updates.

Enhanced personalisation, an offline reading option and in-app Subscriptions headline the new features and updates available on the new NZ Herald app.

Powering up the reader’s ability to personalise the way they consume the news, users can customise the quick links in the top home menu and get fast access to the news they want to see first.

That includes all the big areas like Premium, latest news, business, politics, sport and lifestyle - and users can add and remove other topics that interest them. These options include sections such as small business to sailing and education to the environment.

Users also receive news alerts on topics they care about the most – including sport, politics and business - and by locations across New Zealand. Subscribers can also save stories to read offline.

The App’s new features provide an enhanced gateway for users to access content from NZ Herald Premium’s digital subscription service. Every user can now see, in their newsfeed, expanded business, political and investigative journalism, insightful analysis and commentary from our journalists across the country. Previously, non-Premium app users couldn’t see what they were missing out on.

App users can now also buy a monthly or annual NZ Herald Premium subscription directly in the app by using their Apple or Google account.

"In this time of crisis, we know that New Zealanders are seeking out quality, credible information now more than ever - and we are proud to deliver that," said Herald Premium Content Editor Miriyana Alexander.

"Digital subscriptions have opened up a new revenue stream for us to help us ensure the future of quality journalism, just as our loyal print supporters have done for the past 150 years. Herald Premium subscribers help us share the stories that matter."

The release of the new App is a key part of NZ Herald’s audience focused drive to ensure the experience for App users is and remains, world class.

See more in the NZ Herald.

© Scoop Media

