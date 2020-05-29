Kāpura On A Drive To Recognise Kiwis Who Made A Difference In Lockdown.

Kāpura (previously Wellington Hospitality group) is on a drive to recognise the Kiwis in our communities that made lockdown life that little bit easier.

The Lockdown Legends initiative makes it easy for people to recognise others in the community who made a difference during the lockdown.

Since going live on Thursday, hundreds of nominations have been flooding in. Stories range from neighbours providing “meals on wheels” for other neighbours, families and friends finding unique ways to stay connected, and even a shout out for putting up with the occasional “lockdown rant”.

The goal of the project says Jamie Williams, CEO of Kāpura, “is to share and recognise the good stuff in our communities through such a tough time.”

Amidst the stories of Kiwis facing financial strain, job losses and uncertainty, Williams and his team were also hearing stories of kindness and compassion from the local communities that surround their bars and restaurants. The problem, Williams says, was that these stories weren’t being heard. Lockdown Legends became the solution. A platform to share positive stories and give back to those who supported people in their community through alert levels 4 and 3.

Anyone can nominate a Lockdown Legend online. There is no limit to the number of good stories a person can share. Every Legend nominated will receive a free main meal from Kāpura to use at any of their participating venues across Wellington, Hamilton, in Mount Maunganui and at Wellingtons International Airport. Those who make a nomination can also expect a small “thank you” from Kāpura. “We thought, if they were taking the time to give back to someone else, they also deserved to be recognised.” says Williams.

“Without a doubt, we’re experiencing a tough time in hospo, but, that doesn’t mean we can’t keep supporting the people who support our wider community and us. Lockdown Legends is one of the many ways we can give back to those who help our communities to thrive.”

Lockdown Legends was also made possible with the support of Wellington Rugby, Wellington Phoenix, Cricket Wellington and the Hurricanes.

To nominate a Lockdown Legend in your life head to https://www.lockdownlegends.co.nz/. Nominations close on June 30th 2020.

About Kāpura

Kāpura (formerly Wellington Hospitality Group) is building an ambitious hospitality business to grow opportunities for their people and communities to thrive. Over 800 people work across more than 35 hospitality businesses including bars, restaurants, gastro pubs, gaming bars, catering services, function spaces and hospitality training services. For the last four years, Kāpura has ranked in the top eight of Deloitte's Fast 50 National Master of Growth index, and in 2018 the group won the regional Master of Growth Award for outstanding growth. With venues across Wellington, at Wellington International Airport, in Hamilton and Tauranga, Kāpura is bringing kick-ass kiwi hospitality to New Zealand and beyond.

