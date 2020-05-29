Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Nick Vile Joins Executive Leadership Team Under Realignment To Promote More Seamless Delivery

Friday, 29 May 2020, 2:37 pm
Press Release: oOh Media

oOh!media today announced that Nick Vile, General Manager of its New Zealand operations, has been elevated to the company’s Executive Leadership Team (ELT) as part of a realignment to promote greater cohesion and integration across the business.

The move follows a major review to determine current and future business needs in the face of COVID-19, and promote greater cohesion and integration between the company’s network planning, advanced technology platform development, product, pricing, content, creative, sales, marketing and delivery functions.

oOh! Chief Executive Officer Brendon Cook said today those functions of the business had been realigned to increase simplicity, ensure it was able to deliver at scale to maximise the company’s unique media proposition, and expand the customer-centric focus across the whole company.

“COVID-19 has had a profound effect on the business – it challenged us to work together in new ways and adapt our business at pace to meet the new reality,” Mr Cook said.

“It has also highlighted how we could streamline our service delivery through realigning functions and ultimately enhance our offering to market.”

In announcing the realignment, Mr Cook said while oOh!’s New Zealand business had become the clear leader in delivering scale and smarts to the country’s advertisers in recent years, Mr Vile’s appointment to the ELT would promote greater synergies between offices across the Tasman to the benefit of all customers.

“We have seen some great Trans-Tasman specific initiatives over the past couple of years, and as we expand our data capabilities we will leverage our ANZ media proposition to become an important public space medium delivering quality content to inform and entertain the community,” Mr Cook said.

“By elevating Nick to our leadership team, we will not only enhance our product offering in New Zealand, but also boost revenue opportunities and results for advertisers by aligning great work and ideas from both countries.”

Mr Vile’s appointment to the ELT takes effect from 1 June 2020.

