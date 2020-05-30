Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bottom Line Fears Driving More Companies Into The Digital Marketing Space

Saturday, 30 May 2020, 8:23 am
Press Release: Insight Online

Business confidence isn't just low, people are scared says the CEO of an online marketing agency that has been inundated with calls from larger companies wondering what to do next.

"We're fielding a high level of enquiry from middle to larger companies who are uncertain and overwhelmed wanting to know 'what’s coming next?'," says Insight Online CEO, Kim Voon. "But what's concerning me is that so many of the smaller businesses appear to have just thrown in the towel -- it is very quiet on the small business front.

"A lot of the enquiry we're getting is from larger businesses in childcare, property management and financial services sectors, which serve the domestic market. People want to know what they have to do to survive and how they might be able to get through a recession."

Voon says people he talks to are worried. "I don't think mainstream is getting a gauge on just how spooked the small and medium to large business sector is right now.

Creative falls by the wayside

"Because we're digital marketers, we're working in an area of marketing that can show a direct correlation with ROI. Our conversations are very numbers based, so people want to know how to generate leads right now -- it seems a lot of the creative, brand building stuff is being cut."

The issue is that search marketing gets results because the brands are strong and recognisable. Search is often the last point of conversion after a long funnel of awareness and branding.

Voon says he is telling his customers that, to get through, they need to keep up their marketing momentum, stay creative and focus on customer retention because it's cheaper than acquisition.

He offers the following advice:

1. Differentiation will be more important post Covid-19

"Don't cut the creative," says Voon. "Differentiating your brand and standing out is going to become more important in a highly competitive digital marketing landscape."

Voon says creative will remain important across media, social and video channels. Staying creative will get higher returns and better cut through. And this is hugely important because across the ad accounts that we manage we see spend and competition increasing.

2. Marketing will be more relevant

"I know I'm a digital marketing agency owner so you would expect me to say marketing is important, but it is also something I believe. Marketing is a medium to long term investment. You need to build momentum and when you stop, it is very difficult to regain.

"Figure out what you can sustainably spend to keep your momentum and then focus on that. Reduce the cost of reach or the number of channels you use if you have to, but don't take your foot completely off the gas.”

3. Keeping happy customers will be critical

"Focus on retaining your current clients," says Voon.

"The cost of acquisition is always more expensive than retaining clients. Call your clients, email them, figure out what they need now and how you can best position to add value to them."

As our marketing budgets get tighter, it’s that personal touch that can make a huge difference.

For more information visit: https://insightonline.co.nz/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Insight Online on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

National: National Backs Businesses With $10k JobStart

National will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire additional staff as part of our commitment to keeping New Zealanders in jobs, National Party Leader Todd Muller and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have announced. Our JobStart ... More>>

ALSO:

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:



Auckland Airport: Thousands Of Kiwis Travelling For Queen’s Birthday Weekend


Confidence in domestic travel is beginning to steadily ramp up, with thousands of Kiwis travelling within New Zealand for Queen’s Birthday.
Nearly 400 flights will be operating to and from Auckland Airport over the long weekend... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 