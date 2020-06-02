Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Listing Positions MIEPAY To Help Companies Recover From Covid-19

Tuesday, 2 June 2020, 3:56 pm
Press Release: MIEPAY

New Zealand fintech MIEPAY wants to help small businesses on both sides of the Tasman bounce out of the Covid-19 crisis by enabling them to make the most of the continued rapid growth in e-commerce and digital payments, says MIEPAY chairman Roger Kerr.

MIEPAY recently listed on Australia’s National Stock Exchange, raising $A3.3 million in an initial public offering.

Mr Kerr said the money raised would largely be used to fund the growth and development of MIEPAY’s two business units, digital payment solutions provider IE Pay and e-commerce platform IE MALL.

Mr Kerr said that with both countries making great progress towards containing the Covid-19 virus, now was the ideal time for MIEPAY to go public.

“While we can’t necessarily say how individual industries – let alone specific companies – are going to fare in the coming months, we can expect economic activity to pick up as restrictions around travel and retail trading ease, and we can certainly say that digital payments and e-commerce are very likely to make up an ever-increasing share of that economic activity,” said Mr Kerr.

“We want to be ready to take advantage of that, and we want to make sure small businesses both here and in Australia have the necessary tools to optimise their sales and profits.”

Mr Kerr said over recent years consumers had been increasingly opting for the convenience and security of a digital wallet over a credit card or cash. However, many small businesses on both sides of the Tasman were yet to capitalise on this trend.

“More than half of businesses here and in Australia are still generating less than 10 percent of their revenue through digital payment services: getting those businesses to engage more fully with the digital economy creates huge opportunities for us and for them,” said Mr Kerr.

“As a merchant, you want to make it as easy as possible for your customers to do business with you using whatever means of payment they want. With IE PAY, you can do that without the inconvenience and expense of setting up merchant accounts with various providers,” said Mr Kerr.

MIEPAY Managing Director Andy Zhang said despite IE PAY’s revenue falling sharply during April, as New Zealand went into lockdown, earnings for the three months ending 30 April were up 34 percent on the same period a year ago, and he was confident business activity would continue to increase as restrictions eased further.

Mr Zhang said the same period had seen a big jump in the number of businesses opening online stores in the IE MALL, as merchants looking for new ways to connect with customers took advantage of IE MALL’s range of services, which include inventory management and marketing support.

“The IE MALL gives small businesses direct access to consumers around the world and, through its integration with IE PAY, ensures those businesses get their money swiftly, safely, and cheaply,” said Mr Zhang.

About MIEPAY LTD

· MIEPAY’s (NSX:MIE) business model is based on two separate but complementary components: an aggregated payment platform (IEPAY), which delivers low-fee, fast settlement, secure cross-border and domestic transactions and a compelling e-commerce offering for SME producers and merchants (IE MALL).

· In 2016, IE PAY became the first New Zealand payment solutions provider to sign a partnership with Alipay; the company has since concluded similar agreements with WeChat Pay, POLiPay and UnionPay.

· IE PAY’s customised mobile payment solutions are accepted by more than 1,100 merchants New Zealand wide, including Green Cross Health (NZX: GXH), which operates the Unichem and Life pharmacy chains and Auckland-based digital gifting company Gifticon.

· IE MALL gives SME producers and merchants direct access to consumers around the world. Its integration with IE PAY ensures businesses trading through IE MALL receive payment swiftly and securely, and provides a complementary revenue stream for MIEPAY’s aggregated payment platform.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MIEPAY on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

National: National Backs Businesses With $10k JobStart

National will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire additional staff as part of our commitment to keeping New Zealanders in jobs, National Party Leader Todd Muller and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have announced. Our JobStart ... More>>

ALSO:

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:



Auckland Airport: Thousands Of Kiwis Travelling For Queen’s Birthday Weekend


Confidence in domestic travel is beginning to steadily ramp up, with thousands of Kiwis travelling within New Zealand for Queen’s Birthday.
Nearly 400 flights will be operating to and from Auckland Airport over the long weekend... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 