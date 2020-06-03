Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Brother International (NZ) Limited And Konica Minolta Announce New Partnership

Wednesday, 3 June 2020, 11:37 am
Press Release: Brother International NZ

Brother International (NZ) Limited has been appointed as a New Zealand distributor for Konica Minolta’s range of office equipment and associated document solutions.

Brother will provide Konica Minolta products through its extensive distribution and reseller network and will provide full technical and service support for customers throughout New Zealand. The new relationship will provide the opportunity for loyal Konica Minolta customers to continue to use their world class technology, backed by Brother’s comprehensive service and support network. Brother will expand its 24/7 NZ-based helpdesk and nationwide support network to provide full coverage for Konica Minolta products alongside their existing Brother service offering.

Executive Chairman of Brother NZ, Graham Walshe, explains the strategy which led to the formation of the new partnership with Konica Minolta, “Brother is already acknowledged as a leading printer brand in all the segments it operates in, however we see a great opportunity to expand Brother’s offering to include higher volume, A3-based products. With the recent changes in the New Zealand print market, we saw a large base of Konica Minolta customers who wanted choice in being able to continue to use the technology they know and love. Brother already has huge capability in distribution and technical support, so adding a high-quality brand like Konica Minolta into the range was a logical step. This also provides the opportunity for Brother’s reseller partners across the country to sell A3 technology, allowing them to diversify and grow their product portfolio and revenue base.”

For Konica Minolta, Brother represents a turnkey solution to maintain its commitment to the New Zealand market. Dr David Cooke, Chairman and Managing Director of Konica Minolta Australia says “Konica Minolta has had a 40 year presence in New Zealand and has been very successful over these years building a remarkable customer base.

We are delighted to announce this new relationship with Brother, who we recognise as being a leader in the New Zealand print market. Konica Minolta is committed to producing the highest quality products and therefore it is important to us that we are represented by the highest quality distributor. We see Brother as being that company and are delighted to have reached this agreement.”

Brother will hold a full range of Konica Minolta’s award winning A3 Office Colour equipment.

About Brother NZ

For close to 60 years Brother has offered Kiwis a range of innovative products for business and home, including print and imaging equipment, labelling products, and sewing and craft machines, servicing the retail, corporate and business-to-business markets.

Brother are the number one New Zealand print brand for service and support[1]. In 2018, Brother extended their local NZ helpdesk to operate 24/7, 365 days a year–becoming the first, and only, New Zealand print brand to offer this ‘always on’ service to all home and business customers. The 24/7 NZ Helpdesk added to their already extensive service offering, which includes an industry-leading 4 Year On-site warranty commitment on print hardware when using genuine consumables and a comprehensive, free nationwide recycling for all printers, inks, toners and drums for both home and business customers.


www.brother.co.nz
0800 243 577

[1] According to Perceptive Research 2018

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Brother International NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:

National: National Backs Businesses With $10k JobStart

National will provide a $10,000 cash payment to businesses that hire additional staff as part of our commitment to keeping New Zealanders in jobs, National Party Leader Todd Muller and Finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith have announced. Our JobStart ... More>>

ALSO:

DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Media Awards: The New Zealand Herald Named Newspaper Of The Year, Website Of The Year At Voyager Media Awards

The New Zealand Herald has been labelled a “powerhouse news operation” as it claims the two biggest prizes – Newspaper of the Year and Website of the Year – along with many individual awards at the 2020 Voyager Media Awards Website of the ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB Bank: ASB Takes The Lead Again With New Low Home Loan Interest Rate

ASB has moved again to support its customers, cutting a number of home loan rates, including the two-year special rate to a new low of 2.69% p.a. Craig Sims, ASB executive general manager Retail Banking says the reduced rate will be welcome news for many ... More>>

ALSO:

Nathan Hoturoa Gray: The Problems With Testing And Case Statistics For Covid-19

To begin to understand disease transmission in a country requires adequate testing of your population with properly vetted, accurate tests. As the world struggles to find what 'adequate percentage' of the population is necessary, (estimates predict ... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Fletcher Building To Lay Off 1000 Staff In New Zealand

The construction company will cut around 10 percent of its workforce as it struggles with the fallout from Covid-19. More>>

ALSO:

Can Pay, Won't Pay: Cashflow Moves Urged

Government Ministers are asking significant private enterprises to adopt prompt payment practices in line with the state sector, as a way to improve cashflow for small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why We Should Legally Protect The Right To Work From Home

For understandable reasons, the media messaging around Level Two has been all about “freedom” and “celebration”, but this is not necessarily going to be a universal experience. When it comes to workplace relations, Level Two is just as likely to ... More>>

ALSO:



Auckland Airport: Thousands Of Kiwis Travelling For Queen’s Birthday Weekend


Confidence in domestic travel is beginning to steadily ramp up, with thousands of Kiwis travelling within New Zealand for Queen’s Birthday.
Nearly 400 flights will be operating to and from Auckland Airport over the long weekend... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:

RNZ: Bar Reopening Night 'much, Much Quieter'

Pubs and bars are reporting a sluggish first day back after the lockdown, with the fear of going out, or perhaps the joy of staying home, thought to be a reason for the low numbers. More>>

ALSO:

Stats NZ: New Zealand’s Population Passes 5 Million

New Zealand's resident population provisionally reached 5 million in March 2020, Stats NZ said today. More>>

NIWA: Seven Weeks Of Clearing The Air Provides Huge Benefits: Scientist

Seven weeks of lockdown has provided evidence of how pollution can vanish overnight with benefits for the environment and individuals, says NIWA air quality scientist Dr Ian Longley. Dr Longley has been monitoring air quality in Auckland, Wellington ... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Milestone In Cash Flow Support To SMEs

A significant package of tax reforms will be pushed through all stages in Parliament today to throw a cash flow lifeline to small businesses. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 