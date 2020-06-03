Brother International (NZ) Limited And Konica Minolta Announce New Partnership

Brother International (NZ) Limited has been appointed as a New Zealand distributor for Konica Minolta’s range of office equipment and associated document solutions.

Brother will provide Konica Minolta products through its extensive distribution and reseller network and will provide full technical and service support for customers throughout New Zealand. The new relationship will provide the opportunity for loyal Konica Minolta customers to continue to use their world class technology, backed by Brother’s comprehensive service and support network. Brother will expand its 24/7 NZ-based helpdesk and nationwide support network to provide full coverage for Konica Minolta products alongside their existing Brother service offering.

Executive Chairman of Brother NZ, Graham Walshe, explains the strategy which led to the formation of the new partnership with Konica Minolta, “Brother is already acknowledged as a leading printer brand in all the segments it operates in, however we see a great opportunity to expand Brother’s offering to include higher volume, A3-based products. With the recent changes in the New Zealand print market, we saw a large base of Konica Minolta customers who wanted choice in being able to continue to use the technology they know and love. Brother already has huge capability in distribution and technical support, so adding a high-quality brand like Konica Minolta into the range was a logical step. This also provides the opportunity for Brother’s reseller partners across the country to sell A3 technology, allowing them to diversify and grow their product portfolio and revenue base.”

For Konica Minolta, Brother represents a turnkey solution to maintain its commitment to the New Zealand market. Dr David Cooke, Chairman and Managing Director of Konica Minolta Australia says “Konica Minolta has had a 40 year presence in New Zealand and has been very successful over these years building a remarkable customer base.

We are delighted to announce this new relationship with Brother, who we recognise as being a leader in the New Zealand print market. Konica Minolta is committed to producing the highest quality products and therefore it is important to us that we are represented by the highest quality distributor. We see Brother as being that company and are delighted to have reached this agreement.”

Brother will hold a full range of Konica Minolta’s award winning A3 Office Colour equipment.

About Brother NZ

For close to 60 years Brother has offered Kiwis a range of innovative products for business and home, including print and imaging equipment, labelling products, and sewing and craft machines, servicing the retail, corporate and business-to-business markets.

Brother are the number one New Zealand print brand for service and support[1]. In 2018, Brother extended their local NZ helpdesk to operate 24/7, 365 days a year–becoming the first, and only, New Zealand print brand to offer this ‘always on’ service to all home and business customers. The 24/7 NZ Helpdesk added to their already extensive service offering, which includes an industry-leading 4 Year On-site warranty commitment on print hardware when using genuine consumables and a comprehensive, free nationwide recycling for all printers, inks, toners and drums for both home and business customers.



www.brother.co.nz

0800 243 577

[1] According to Perceptive Research 2018

© Scoop Media

