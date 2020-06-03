Perceptive appointed as insights partner for Gallagher

Leading customer intelligence agency, Perceptive, has been appointed by Gallagher to support the Voice of the Customer programme for their security business division.

Gallagher’s security division, part of the Gallagher Group, is a global leader in the design and manufacture of security solutions that are used to secure some of the world’s most important organisations and facilities. The Gallagher group also has business divisions in animal management, fuel systems and contract manufacturing.

Perceptive will work alongside Gallagher to build an intelligence programme that brings valuable insights back to the company. The first project, which began in April, involves extensive market research to help inform strategic decisions across the organisation.

“We are thrilled to be working with the team at Gallagher and look forward to delving into market data and uncovering insights that will inform strategy, brand messaging and performance growth,” says Account Strategist Perceptive, Damian Bennett.

“Our Voice of the Customer programme is very important to us, so it was vital that we found a research company that we could work in close partnership with. We’re excited to be on this journey with Perceptive, ensuring that our Channel Partners and customers have opportunities to share their experiences and feedback with us,” says Gallagher’s Brand & PR Manager, Sheryl Rogerson.

ABOUT PERCEPTIVE: Perceptive is Australasia’s leading technology-based customer insights

agency. Perceptive provides research, insights and data-driven marketing programmes to a

variety of organisations across the Asia-Pacific, North America, United Kingdom, United Arab

Emirates and India.

