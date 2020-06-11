Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Bigtincan(R) Announces Spring Release 2020 To Empower Remote Workers With New Capabilities

Thursday, 11 June 2020, 6:18 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Bigtincan(R) Announces Spring Release 2020 to Empower Remote Workers With New Capabilities for Document Automation, Internal Communication, and Sales Readiness 2.0.

Updates include launch of custom-tailored data models with new algorithms to personalize enablement automation at scale

Waltham, MA, June 11, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Bigtincan (ASX: BTH), the leader in AI-powered sales enablement automation, today announced its Spring 2020 release. This release adds over 45 new features and capabilities supporting the company's commitment to intelligent automation and sales readiness 2.0.

"The global pandemic has had unexpected downstream effects on consumers and businesses, presenting a unique opportunity for companies to build customer value and trust," said David Keane, CEO at Bigtincan. "Our vision is to empower sellers with one platform, delivering sales readiness, just in time content, and automated document personalization to transform their customer engagements into long-term valued relationships."

For Spring 2020, the Bigtincan solution is adding new features and capabilities designed for the new remote focused economy including:

  • Sales Readiness Dashboard - to empower managers to remotely understand and coach their teams to better performance.
  • News and Social Feeds - delivering remote content to users based on Bigtincan's data science models.
  • Automated Content Governance - to manage governance requirements for the world's leading organizations who need control and flexibility over how information and content is delivered.

Sales Readiness Dashboard is a single hub for managers to get a 360-degree view of virtual selling and return-to-work readiness for remote teams and make data-driven decisions for on-boarding, training, and coaching of individual sellers at global scale. The Dashboard takes advantage of Bigtincan's custom-tailored data models; best-in-class algorithms developed from the acquisition of Contondo that learn from company-specific data to improve and suggest actionable use of content, learning, document automation and internal communications.

News and Social Feeds help companies deliver communications, corporate news and health and safety communications remote workers in 24 languages on mobile devices and computers. The internal communication feature can be used both inter and intra-company to promote company news, share stories, photos, and videos, and deliver critical corporate communications beyond the email inbox employees won't find anywhere else.

In addition, Spring Release introduces over 45 additional updates including:

Out-of-the-box-Governance Models, preventing stale content at scale by automating content updating, placement, and management with suggestive actions based on data science.

Custom-Tailored Data Models Plug-Ins, direct plug-ins to take advantage of novel insights uncovered by custom-tailored machine learning algorithms that suggest actionable use of content, learning, and communication for individual users and teams.

Enhanced Search, enabling remote workers to find what they are looking for faster with a seamless experience on any device.

Native Windows 10 Apps, delivering the best user experience for Windows users.

Enhancements to Bigtincan's public SDK and API, including over 20 new public API enhancements to allow for next-generation Add-ons and workflows as well as customer SAML authentication.

Bigtincan's Spring 2020 platform update will be generally available this year:

https://www.bigtincan.com/platform.

About Bigtincan

Bigtincan (ASX: BTH) helps sales and service teams increase win rates and customer satisfaction. The company's mobile, AI-powered sales enablement automation platform features the industry's premier user experience that empowers reps to more effectively engage with customers and prospects and encourages team-wide adoption. Leading brands including AT&T, Thermo Fisher, Merck, ANZ Bank and others rely on Bigtincan to enhance sales productivity and fuel customer engagement. With global sales and marketing headquartered in Boston, Bigtincan also has offices across EMEA, Australia and Asia. To discover more about how your organization can benefit from the Bigtincan Hub platform, please visit www.bigtincan.com or follow @bigtincan on Twitter.

