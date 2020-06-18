Free Policy, Business Change, Evaluation Or Research Services

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Thursday, 18 June 2020, 11:15 am
Press Release: Allen And Clarke

Today we are calling for New Zealand-based organisations, whether government, non-government or community-based, to express their interest in pro bono policy, business change, or research and evaluation services during late 2020.

Matthew Allen, Allen + Clarke Director, said: “Every year we undertake a number of projects, free of charge, for organisations in areas which align well with our company values and our core company purpose, which is about mobilising passionate and capable people to tackle challenges facing society”.

Mr Allen said Allen + Clarke usually takes on four or so pro bono projects every year. This year, Allen + Clarke is looking to take on additional pro bono projects in recognition of the challenges that government, non-government, and community-based organisations may be facing during this COVID-19 recovery phase.

Mr Allen said that the projects must be able to be undertaken between August 2020 and January 2021.

Allen + Clarke believes strongly that businesses can partner with governments and communities to lead important societal change.

As part of its efforts to support that idea, Allen + Clarke operates a pro bono work stream. Over recent years this has involved Allen + Clarke donating between 1,000 and 2,000 hours of time per annum.

Applications for support can be lodged online no later than 5pm on Friday 31 July.

Mr Allen said applications need not be detailed. “We just need an outline of what is sought, a rough time commitment and timing for delivery. The application should outline how the proposed work would benefit New Zealand society.”

Any questions about this offering should be directed to Stella Ivory at sivory@allenandclarke.co.nz. The Allen + Clarke website contains further detail on Allen + Clarke’s pro bono work stream. See:

www.allenandclarke.co.nz/pro-bono-programme
 

About Allen + Clarke

What our business does

Allen and Clarke Policy and Regulatory Specialists Limited (Allen + Clarke) is a consultancy based in Wellington (New Zealand) and Melbourne (Australia) that specialises in policy and regulatory development and implementation, business change, programme and project management, the provision of secretariat strategic and operational services, and undertaking research and evaluations.

Established in 2000, we are a medium sized business with approximately 80 employees.

We contract to government, non-government and private sector agencies in New Zealand, Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Our services include:

  • project and programme management and support
  • business change support (reviewing and implementing change in services, programmes, and processes)
  • evidence-based research and policy analysis
  • development and implementation of public sector policies and strategies
  • legal analysis and the design of regulatory instruments
  • inter-sector policy projects involving multiple stakeholders
  • consultation and engagement processes
  • business case development
  • evaluations and reviews of programmes, processes and agencies
  • provision of secretariat, complaints, and contract management services
  • international development assistance
  • governance advice

We work by putting together project teams. This means that we often partner with other organisations and individuals who share similar values and purposes to our own.

How we contribute to society

Our company purpose is: “To mobilise passionate and capable people to tackle the challenges facing our society”.

The work we do makes a difference. Effective and high quality public policy has the potential to greatly improve people’s health and wellbeing, enjoyment of life, personal freedoms, and wider economic, social and environmental health.

We also contribute to improved societies through:

  • Our pro bono work
  • Supporting our staff volunteering
  • Complimentary desk guides for the public sector on a wide range of policy and evaluation topics
  • Complimentary training sessions for the public sector on machinery of government topics

