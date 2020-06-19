Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vero Survey Finds Up To 1 In 3 SMEs Considering Changes To Their Business Insurance

Friday, 19 June 2020, 9:48 am
Press Release: Vero

­­­Vero has surveyed over 600 New Zealand Small Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the COVID-19 pandemic to understand the economic impact of the virus on their businesses and their current and planned insurance purchasing behaviour.

Research reveals around 30 per cent of the SMEs surveyed are currently considering changes to their business insurance. In the current environment, 20 per cent are looking to increase their cover and 10 per cent are thinking about decreasing cover.

“71 per cent of the SMEs surveyed say they’ve taken a revenue hit post COVID,” says Mark Wilkshire, Executive General Manager Customer Experience.

“We found business owners are twice as likely to be impacted by financial vulnerability compared to householders. 39 per cent of business owners say they are now struggling to make ends meet, compared to 21 per cent pre-COVID.”

Vero has implemented comprehensive support options to help its SME customers, including Suncorp New Zealand’s $2 million hardship fund, established to assist Vero and Asteron Life customers experiencing financial pressure as a result of COVID-19 maintain their insurance cover.

“Our concern is that some business owners may not be connecting with that support. Our hardship fund is there to help our customers retain their insurance cover, while Vero’s other support options can help our SME customers as they recover from COVID,” says Mr. Wilkshire.

Vero’s support options for its SME customers include payment assistance options for SME customers when their policies renew, flexible payment terms and adjusting excesses on business insurance policies. Vero’s SME customers can access this assistance by reaching out to their insurance broker.

“Our 2019 Vero SME Index findings showed brokers providing tailored risk management advice add substantial value to SMEs. That advice is independent, impartial and can help businesses face the future with confidence,” says Mr. Wilkshire.

Vero will be using the findings to work with brokers and advisers to help them offer a compelling proposition to SMEs, but there is also a role for business owners to play by asking themselves where expert advice could help.

“Having insurance is vital in building a financially resilient business. Cancelling a policy might cut some costs in the short term, but it can come back to bite you. If you’re looking to the future, have a chat with your broker. They’ll be able to give you impartial advice.”

About the Vero SME Insurance Index and Yabble
The findings come ahead of the full 2020 Vero SME Insurance Index, which delves into the insurance market for New Zealand SMEs. Vero’s findings from this year’s survey will be released in July 2020.

Insights have been sourced from leading insights platform Yabble. The COVID Business Tracker is commissioned by Suncorp New Zealand and has surveyed more than 600 SME businesses sentiment across COVID alert levels two and three. The tracker continues to run across alert level one.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Economy: COVID-19 Contributes To 1.6 Percent Fall In March Quarter GDP

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell 1.6 percent in the March 2020 quarter, the largest drop in 29 years, as the initial effects of COVID-19 restrictions impacted on economic activity, Stats NZ said today. This quarter’s GDP results showed a widespread drop ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Rheumatic Fever Recurrences - Expert Reaction

Most New Zealanders who suffered a repeated bout of rheumatic fever between 2010-14 were young adults, or had stopped their medication, according to a new study.The research also found recurrences were strongly associated with severe rheumatic heart ... More>>

Electricity: Transmission Pricing For A Low Carbon Future

The Electricity Authority has decided on new guidelines for transmission pricing. James Stevenson-Wallace, Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority says the new guidelines will deliver significant benefits to consumers, through lower electricity ... More>>

ALSO:

ASB: Investor Confidence Falls To Four-Year Low

As the world grapples with the fallout from the most significant pandemic the world has seen in a century, economic concerns are weighing on investors, dragging investor confidence down to a four-year low in the first quarter of the year. For the three ... More>>

ALSO:

Science Media Centre: Funding For R&D In New Zealand – Expert Reaction

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Dr Megan Woods has today announced $401.3 million funding for research and development through Budget 2020 and the COVID Response and Recovery Fund. The fund includes $150 million for an R&D loan scheme, ... More>>

ALSO:

Maritime NZ: NZ Joins Global Initiative Keeping Ports Open And Freight Moving

New Zealand has joined an international port authorities’ global initiative for safe and efficient movement of goods and shipping during the COVID-19 crisis. World-wide, 56 port authorities have agreed how they will work together facilitating maritime ... More>>

ALSO:


DIY Law: Government Exempts Some Home Improvements From Costly Consents

Homeowners, builders and DIYers will soon have an easier time making basic home improvements as the Government scraps the need for consents for low-risk building work such as sleep-outs, sheds and carports – allowing the construction sector ... More>>

ALSO:

Quake: No Tsunami Threat After 7.4 Magnitude Quake Strikes

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake has struck 700km off New Zealand's northeastern coast. More>>

DCANZ: Time For EU To Commit To A Level Playing Field For Trade

The Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ) has welcomed New Zealand Trade Minister David Parker’s statement that it is unacceptable for New Zealand exporters to continue facing an ‘unlevel playing field’ in the EU. Details leaked ... More>>

ALSO:

Potatoes New Zealand: Protecting NZ Fries As Part Of PNZ Pandemic Recovery & Transformation Plan

Potatoes New Zealand has met with Minister Faafoi this week to discuss investigating the potential importation of heavily discounted frozen potato chips into New Zealand. With MBIE’s support we are undertaking an investigation to gather evidence of the ... More>>

ALSO:


New Zealand Government: Supporting Kiwi Businesses To Resolve Rent Disputes

The Government will legislate to ensure businesses that suffered as a result of the COVID-19 response will get help to resolve disputes over commercial rent issues, Justice Minister Andrew Little announced today. More>>

ALSO:


Science Media Centre: Understanding 5G Concerns – Expert Q&A


Recent attacks on cell phone towers have brought concerns over the rollout of 5G technology into sharp relief.
While scientific research has consistently shown that the technology does not adversely affect human health, public concerns about its impact have spread around the world, fueled in part by growing misinformation online. The SMC asked experts to comment... More>>

ALSO:


Trade: Record Monthly Surplus As Imports Dive

Imports in April 2020 had their biggest fall since October 2009, resulting in a monthly trade surplus of $1.3 billion, Stats NZ said today. “This is the largest monthly trade surplus on record and the annual goods trade deficit is the lowest ... More>>

ALSO:


Media Blues: Stuff Chief Executive Buys Company For $1

Stuff chief executive Sinead Boucher has purchased Stuff from its Australian owners Nine Entertainment for $1.
The chief executive was returning the company to New Zealand ownership, with the sale is expected to be completed by 31 May.
"Our plan is to transition the ownership of Stuff to give staff a direct stake in the business as shareholders," Boucher said in a statement.... More>>

ALSO:


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 


 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 