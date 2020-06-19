Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Peter Gordon Serves His Final Course At SkyCity

Friday, 19 June 2020, 10:04 am
Press Release: SKYCITY

Chef, author and restauranteur Peter Gordon is bringing to a close his long-standing relationship as Signature Chef at SkyCity’s The Sugar Club, freeing him up to focus on a new venture supporting the local food sector.

“Like many New Zealanders in these COVID-19 times, I have looked at my life and career, and what I’d like the present and the future to be. I am now living back here permanently and have decided to do things in my country a bit differently.

“My new project ‘Homeland’ is a cooking school and food embassy that will teach everyone how to cook, connect communities with each other, and help sell great kai to the world. I believe that unless we support our amazing producers, none of our restaurants will survive, and nor will we replace the trade gap left by tourism,” says Gordon.

Peter Gordon was the founding father of SkyCity’s culinary journey, exploding on to the Auckland hospitality scene with dine by Peter Gordon at SkyCity in 2004, followed by Bellota in 2006 and The Sugar Club at the top of the Sky Tower in 2013.

“I’m proud of my connection to the SkyCity whanau. I’ve mentored and taught culinary skills and techniques to many chefs and discussed the do’s and don’ts of hospitality with dozens of staff in my three restaurants over 15 years.

“When we opened dine it was the first of SkyCity’s ‘consultant chef’ agreements in Auckland. Bellota opened within a year and brought with it the first wave of Spanish food and wine to the city. Now there is a thriving multi-chef community making Federal Street very tasty.

The Sugar Club was the fourth iteration of a restaurant where I first worked in Wellington in 1986. It had two subsequent sites in London, but my greatest honour was to open and lead an exquisite and elevated version on level 53 of the Sky Tower.

“So many SkyCity whanau, from the executive team to kitchen porter, have supported my professional and personal life and I’ll always be grateful to them,” says Gordon.

“Peter was a pioneer for us and has been hugely instrumental in helping SkyCity develop its world class food and beverage precinct, which today caters for diverse tastes across a variety of venues,” says SkyCity Chief Executive Officer Graeme Stephens.

“Peter’s influence on the New Zealand food scene is significant and his new venture will provide local Kiwis with unique access to his internationally proven talents. We have loved our journey with him over the last 15 years and we fully anticipate that there will be natural synergies between us and Homeland.

“He leaves as a friend and we look forward to welcoming him back as a guest – no doubt one that will keep us on our toes!” says Stephens.

Whilst Bellota is currently closed, The Sugar Club will continue to operate as usual, where the superb menu customers love will continue to be served.

ALSO:


